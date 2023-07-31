Will Jack Smith seek pretrial detention for Trump in Jan. 6 case?

(DECLASSIFIED) -- One month after the events of January 6, Beryl Howell—chief judge of the D.C. District Court at the time—developed special guidance for her fellow judges to apply when determining whether a January 6 defendant should be denied bail.

While acknowledging the federal bail statute requires courts to consider the “specific conduct of each defendant,” Howell, appointed by Barack Obama in 2010, nevertheless argued that January 6 defendants, i.e., Trump supporters, should be treated as part of a group rather than individually as the law requires. “Before evaluating the nature and circumstances of defendant’s specific conduct, consideration of the differentiating factors that warrant pretrial detention of certain defendants facing criminal liability for their participation in the mob (emphasis added) is helpful,” Howell wrote in her order granting a Department of Justice request to deny the release of William Chrestman, a Trump supporter from Kansas City.

The reason, Howell explained, was due to “the undeniably traumatic events of January 6.” She then provided what she called “a useful framework through which to contextualize the nature and circumstances of offenses committed at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

