Will Jack Smith seek pretrial detention for Trump in Jan. 6 case?

Statute requires courts to consider 'specific conduct of each defendant'

Published July 31, 2023 at 6:47pm
Former President Donald Trump appears on classified document charges after a federal indictment at Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse, alongside his attorney Chris Kise in Miami, Florida, Tuesday, June 13, 2023 in a courtroom sketch.

(DECLASSIFIED) -- One month after the events of January 6, Beryl Howell—chief judge of the D.C. District Court at the time—developed special guidance for her fellow judges to apply when determining whether a January 6 defendant should be denied bail.

While acknowledging the federal bail statute requires courts to consider the “specific conduct of each defendant,” Howell, appointed by Barack Obama in 2010, nevertheless argued that January 6 defendants, i.e., Trump supporters, should be treated as part of a group rather than individually as the law requires. “Before evaluating the nature and circumstances of defendant’s specific conduct, consideration of the differentiating factors that warrant pretrial detention of certain defendants facing criminal liability for their participation in the mob (emphasis added) is helpful,” Howell wrote in her order granting a Department of Justice request to deny the release of William Chrestman, a Trump supporter from Kansas City.

The reason, Howell explained, was due to “the undeniably traumatic events of January 6.” She then provided what she called “a useful framework through which to contextualize the nature and circumstances of offenses committed at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

