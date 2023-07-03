A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'I will not ever hide that I am a Christian,' says Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Governor gives resolute response to demands she remove kids' cross chalk drawing

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 3, 2023 at 6:58pm
Children pose with their chalk artwork in front of the Arkansas governor's mansion in June 2023 (Courtesy Facebook / Sarah Huckabee Sanders)

(FAITHWIRE) -- Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) is rebuffing an organization’s demands she remove a cross-inspired chalk design her children placed on the grounds of the governor’s mansion.

Sanders, daughter of former pastor and Arkansas politician Mike Huckabee, also said she has no plans to hide her Christian faith.

The debate kicked off June 26, when the governor shared a photo on her Facebook page showing a colorful cross her kids designed with chalk.

Read the full story ›

