'Wokeness won't win wars': Biden's billions for military LGBT torched

The U.S. Department of Defense has until July 14 to answer a conservative congressman's request for a "full accounting" of all DoD spending on "LGBTQ+"-related activities during the so-called "Pride Month" of June.

In a June 1 letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, chastised the military for "expending vital resources on this type of political maneuvering, most apparent during the month of June," which he said "is inconsistent with the national security interests of the United States and is an inexcusable use of taxpayer dollars."

YOUR taxpayer $$ was used to fly service members across the country to Pride events. Obviously, rainbow parades are critical to prepare the armed forces to face lethal threats like China and Russia…https://t.co/87wkFHpOpI pic.twitter.com/fuPkqsmYh4 — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) June 28, 2023

Roy said the military's pressuring of its commanders to "publicly demonstrate their allegiance to this agenda will further erode the unity within our service ranks and the public’s confidence in our fighting force."

TRENDING: Lion Biden

"Despite plummeting recruitment numbers and pushback from Congress, DoD appears adamant about spending taxpayer dollars to impose this blatantly political agenda on our men and women in uniform," Roy wrote. "We believe the American people deserve a full accounting of the resources that DoD expends on these contentious initiatives during the month of June."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"In the meantime," Roy tweeted June 28, "our team is tracking the receipts." Number one on his list of the "WORST ways we know the DoD has abused YOUR tax $" in June was this, which he tweeted the same day: "YOUR taxpayer $$ [were] used to fly service members across the country to Pride events....Obviously, rainbow parades are critical to prepare the armed forces to face lethal threats like China and Russia…."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

If the U.S. were to be in a major war right now, would it win? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 9% (2 Votes) 91% (21 Votes)

In his letter to Sec. Austin, Roy requested the following:

A list and brief description of every LGBTQ+ observance activity that each DoD service component (including Guard and Reserve) authorizes, approves, or encourages during the month of June 2023.

A description of how each LGBTQ+ observance activity that each DoD service component (including Guard and Reserve) authorizes, approves, or encourages during the month of June 2023 advances military readiness or lethality.

A copy of any promotional materials and/or written communication distributed to service members or DoD civilians to advertise each LGBTQ+ observance activity that each DoD service component (including Guard and Reserve) authorizes, approves, or encourages during the month of June 2023.

The amount of appropriated or non-appropriated funds, as well as the total number and cost of military, civilian, and contractor workhours, that each DoD service components (including Guard and Reserve) requires to plan, host, promote, or otherwise carry out each LGBTQ+ observance activity.

Despite the pushback from some in Congress, Just the News reported July 4: "Federal spending on these issues is only poised to grow. Biden released his proposed federal budget in March, requesting record funding levels for an array of LGBT projects."

Roy commended the Air Force and the Navy for scaling back a portion of their "pride" activities, tweeting June 28: "The Air Force canceled their drag show, the Navy took down their pride posts… Maybe the DoD is taking the hint: our service men and women, and the American people, DO NOT want woke indoctrination in the military."

The Air Force canceled their drag show, the Navy took down their pride posts… Maybe the DoD is taking the hint: our service men and women, and the American people, DO NOT want woke indoctrination in the military.https://t.co/HFioqoVOsV pic.twitter.com/XXF2baUoPo — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) June 28, 2023

Rubio takes on 'BOONDOGGLE' spending

In related news, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., continues to lead the charge in the Senate against wasteful, "woke" spending and "mission" priorities in the Biden military. Last month, Rubio introduced the cleverly-named BOONDOGGLE Act in an attempt to ban the military from spending taxpayers' dollars to fly servicemembers to various "pride" events. "BOONDOGGLE" stands for "Banning Overspending on Non-Defense Objectives at Gratuitous Gatherings and Learning Events, according to a Florida Daily report June 23.

The bill limits "professional development travel and transportation allowances" to training that "relates to the military occupational specialty of the member." It bans such allowances for activities or events that are "related to the sexual orientation of the member," or that "promote the sex, race, or religion of the member as superior or inferior to another sex, race, or religion.’’

“The U.S. Department of Defense ... has been using taxpayer dollars to fly service members to Pride events in Washington, D.C. This is a gross misuse of taxpayer money, as these events have no relation to military training or defense," Rubio said, according to the Florida Daily. "The DoD’s limited budget should only be used to ensure that the U.S. military is the most lethal fighting force in the history of the world, not to celebrate the Left’s new civic religion.”

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., are listed as co-sponsors of the BOONDOGGLE Act.

Just the News reports that "a recent report from the DOD Comptroller shows $86.5 million for 'dedicated diversity and inclusion activities.'"

In March, Rubio sounded out against Biden's weakening of the American military by flooding it with "woke" projects and standards: "The United States military is the greatest fighting force in the world, but woke activists in the Biden Administration are undermining military readiness, cohesion, and purpose,” Rubio told the Center Square. “We cannot allow these left-wing crazies to hollow out our military. The world is an increasingly dangerous place and America’s security requires a strong military capable of deterring – and if need be, defending – our nation.”

As WND recently reported, the Pentagon honored gay activist icon Harvey Milk as part of its 2023 "Pride Month" celebration, while make no mention of Milk's "chickenhawk" penchant for pursuing much younger men – and even, in one case, an underage teen boy – as sexual partners, nor the fact that Milk himself was sexually abused by adult homosexual men when he was 14, according to his homosexual biographer, Randy Shilts.

In another June 28 tweet, Roy retweeted a Heritage Foundation video tweet of a general saying she would take into account diversity factors in choosing candidates, e.g., for "squadron command." Roy commented: "Since when did sexual 'identity' make someone a strong military candidate? Time to get our priorities back in order....Wokeness won't win wars":

Since when did sexual “identity” make someone a strong military candidate? Time to get our priorities back in order. Wokeness won’t win wars.https://t.co/2CBzLZPxlO — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) June 28, 2023

IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women's competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women's prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women's locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women's scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current "mass hysteria" craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel "persistently sad or hopeless" and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left's renewed obsession with killing women's unborn babies via abortion.

The "woke" left's maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND's critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled "THE LEFT'S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!