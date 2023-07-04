A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
World's first fully electric flying car approved by FAA

Company now accepting preorders

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 3, 2023 at 8:26pm
Alef Aeronautics' flying car can launch vertically into the air and fly in any direction, the company says. (Alef Aero)

(FOX BUSINESS) -- A California company that's building a flying electric car is now taking preorders.

Alef Aeronautics’ flying car has been given a special airworthiness certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), meaning the company will be allowed to road/air test the car, the company said in a news release.

The fully electric vehicle (with a hydrogen option for a higher price) is a low-speed vehicle that can be driven up to 200 miles on public roads and fits into a regular garage, but it can also launch vertically into the air with a flying range of 110 miles, according to Alef's website.

