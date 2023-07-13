A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WWII veteran takes on fitness challenge to mark his 97th birthday

Offers tip for staying youthful

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 13, 2023 at 10:40am
(MYNBC5) – A World War II veteran from Mesa, Arizona, celebrated his 97th birthday this week. And in doing so, he lent credence to his theory that a key to staying young and living a long life is pushing your body to its limit.

"It works and I recommend it for anybody that wants to live to be one hundred, and I will," Dave Keaggy told KNXV on his 97th birthday.

To mark the occasion, he completed a feat of strength.

