A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Young Ukrainians scared to leave home as videos emerge of forced conscription

Youth doing all it can to avoid being sent to frontline

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 15, 2023 at 3:49pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Ukrainian refugees flee their homeland in March 2022 after Russia's invasion. (Video screenshot)

Ukrainian refugees flee their homeland in March 2022 after Russia's invasion. (Video screenshot)

(RMX) – As Ukraine’s manpower on its frontlines starts to dwindle, military leaders are becoming increasingly desperate to locate new recruits to propel its counteroffensive against Russia forward; however, the number of young people volunteering for such a challenge has plummeted.

Recent videos of young Ukrainian men being conscripted across the country have circulated in popular encrypted messaging apps in Ukraine, and those fearful of being sent to the front are actively engaging in evasive and, in some instances, illegal tactics to avoid such a fate.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The brutal mobilization by Ukrainian military recruitment officers of young men has been occurring for a year and a half now, Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet reports.

TRENDING: Lies, damned lies and Ukraine

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Depleted strategic oil reserve won't be refilled during Biden's term
Kamala Harris gaffes, says we need to 'reduce population' to clean up the air
How the migrant crisis is sparking an American civil war
Energy-permitting process called 'opposite' of what 'made U.S. a superpower'
Major League Baseball told to stop subsidizing China's human rights abuses
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×