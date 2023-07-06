Youth pastor who filmed underaged girls in church bathroom now facing 46 counts

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Daniel Kellan Mayfield, the former youth pastor at First Baptist Gowensville in Landrum, South Carolina, who was arrested last month for allegedly recording girls, many of whom were underage, inside the church’s bathroom, is now facing 46 charges of criminal sexual conduct, court records show.

Court records and arrest warrants listed in South Carolina’s public online database show that Mayfield is facing 35 counts of criminal sexual conduct in Greenville County while he is facing an additional 11 counts in Greenwood County.

First Baptist Gowensville did not immediately respond to calls for comment from The Christian Post on Thursday. Early last month, investigators from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office discovered that Mayfield, 35, had unlawfully filmed multiple girls, as young as 14 years old, inside the bathroom of the church in Landrum. He was previously charged with five counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of voyeurism.

