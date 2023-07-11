A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Zelensky slams Biden's 'unprecedented and absurd' stance on NATO membership

'For Russia, this means motivation to continue its terror. Uncertainty is weakness'

WND News Services
Published July 11, 2023 at 7:38pm
Joe Biden walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, during an unannounced trip to Kyiv, Ukraine. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(NEW YORK POST) -- VILNIUS, Lithuania — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tore into NATO leaders including President Biden on Tuesday for not extending membership to his war-torn country — introducing fresh diplomatic drama into the annual gathering of the military alliance’s leaders.

Zelensky slammed the reticence as “weakness” and “absurd” just moments after Biden referred to the development of new language regarding his country’s potential NATO ascension.

“Now, on the way to Vilnius, we received signals that certain wording is being discussed without Ukraine. And I would like to emphasize that this wordxfing is about the invitation to become NATO member, not about Ukraine’s membership,” Zelensky tweeted.

WND News Services
