A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithMATTERS OF LIFE OR DEATH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

1 in 6 American churchgoers say they've had, paid for, or encouraged an abortion

65 percent say Bible does identify when human life begins

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 31, 2023 at 1:39pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – One out of every six regular churchgoers in America say they have had, paid for or encouraged an abortion, according to a new study from the Family Research Council's Center for Biblical Worldview and pollster George Barna.

Among the more than 1,000 interviews, 16 percent of survey respondents said they "admitted to having ever paid for, encouraged, or chosen to have an abortion."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The survey, which looked at beliefs about abortion in relation to the Bible, also found that sixty-five percent of respondents said the Bible does identify when human life begins. About 20 percent disagreed with the statement, and 14 percent said they didn't know, The Chrisitan Post reports.

TRENDING: Pressure grows on feds to release Joe Biden's hidden emails

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







10,000 hear Franklin Graham deliver the Gospel in London
Warning issued after deadly brain-eating infection identified in lake
Dean: Identity politics is 'the whole purpose of the university'
Media is about to bury this school shooting story
Med school professor says students weakened by campus paternalism
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×