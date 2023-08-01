1 in 6 American churchgoers say they've had, paid for, or encouraged an abortion

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – One out of every six regular churchgoers in America say they have had, paid for or encouraged an abortion, according to a new study from the Family Research Council's Center for Biblical Worldview and pollster George Barna.

Among the more than 1,000 interviews, 16 percent of survey respondents said they "admitted to having ever paid for, encouraged, or chosen to have an abortion."

The survey, which looked at beliefs about abortion in relation to the Bible, also found that sixty-five percent of respondents said the Bible does identify when human life begins. About 20 percent disagreed with the statement, and 14 percent said they didn't know, The Chrisitan Post reports.

