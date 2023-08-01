A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
How 1 superintendent became the state's top culture warrior

Called teachers union a 'terrorist organization'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 24, 2023 at 2:52pm
(Unsplash)

(NBC NEWS) – Since Ryan Walters was sworn in as Oklahoma’s superintendent of public instruction in January, he’s called for prayer in public schools and hanging the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

He’s adopted regulations prohibiting school libraries from circulating books with “sexualized content” and requiring educators to tell parents if their child changes their gender identity.

And now Walters is threatening a state takeover of Tulsa Public Schools, Oklahoma’s largest district — leading Tulsa's superintendent to announce plans to resign Tuesday ahead of a key state Board of Education meeting on Thursday.

