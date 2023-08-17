A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Faith World
More than 100 arrested after churches burned

Thousands destroyed buildings, vandalized homes

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 17, 2023 at 2:12pm
(BBC) – More than 100 people have been arrested in a city in east Pakistan after thousands of Muslims burned churches and vandalized homes.

Violence in Jaranwala was sparked by claims that two Christian men had torn pages from the Quran.

The historic Salvation Army Church was still smouldering on Thursday, one day after the riot.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







