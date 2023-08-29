Over 100 law clerks defend integrity of besieged Clarence Thomas

For a long time, extremists on the left end of the political spectrum have gotten through American courts what they could not get through the legislative process, because that recognizes the opinion of voters whereas when liberal judges are placed in office, there is little accountability.

That's how same-sex "marriage" was created for the nation.

But through circumstances and events beyond his control, President Trump was given the opportunity to appoint three voices to that nine-member bench, and all of them fall far away from the progressive extremism that previous court decisions represented.

For that alone, Democrats hate him. Sen. Chuck Schumer was on video threatening two of Trump's appointees for their conservative opinions which fall closer to the Constitution and further from progressive ideology.

TRENDING: U.S. Marines aircraft crashes, killing 3 and injuring 20 others

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

It is directly a result of Trump's appointees that abortion no longer is a federal "right" but states have permission to regulate the industry.

So with Trump out of office, and under assault as the 2024 campaign ramps up, the Democrats' remaining targets include the members of the conservative wing of the high court, specifically Justice Clarence Thomas.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Is Clarence Thomas under siege simply because he's so correct in his thinking? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (7 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

He's been targeted by dozens of articles accusing him of a wide range of offenses, when his actions have been within the spectrum of acceptable actions for justices.

Now, following a documentary by filmmaker Michael Pack about his career, a coalition of former clerks for Thomas has assembled a letter in defense of his honor.

According to Fox News, "112 of Justice Thomas' former clerks say news stories attacking him are 'part of larger attack on the Court' and its 'legitimacy.'"

In fact, Democrats are on a campaign to undermine trust in the Supreme Court by charging that its decisions are political, and the only way to make them less political is to add a number of justices espousing leftist politics to the vote count there.

The letter in defense is blunt: "As his law clerks, we offer this response. Different paths led us to our year with Justice Thomas, and we have followed different paths since. But along the way, we all saw with our own eyes the same thing: His integrity is unimpeachable. And his independence is unshakable, deeply rooted seven decades ago as that young child who walked through the door of his grandparents’ house for a life forever changed."

Those who signed include those who now are solicitors general, general counsels, partners at litigation firms and law professors. Three circuit court judges also signed the letter: David Stras on the 8th Circuit, Jim Ho of the 5th Circuit, and Allison Rushing, 4th Circuit, the report explained.

The letter notes how Thomas "descended from West African slaves and [was] born to a young mother, not more than 20, in segregated Georgia."

His father had left and "a fire took all he had and the shack where he lived," they said. So Thomas was, with all of his belongings in a half-filled paper grocery bag, sent to his grandparents.

They enrolled him in a Catholic school but when Martin Luther King Jr. and President Kennedy were assassinated, "It transformed him. He left behind hopes of the priesthood. He found Black Power. He wrote about revolution. He protested.

"He went to law school. He became a father. He worked for legal aid. He saw forced busing and violence and insolence in South Boston. He devoted himself to doing better for his son," they explained.

Eventually, in Washington, he "pulled at every thread of his country’s founding and its history – a country that had simultaneously enslaved his ancestors while declaring ‘all men are created equal.'"

The wrote from their own experiences with Thomas, "He is a man of unwavering principle. He welcomes the lone dissent. He is also a man of great humor and warmth and generosity. Walk the halls, and you’ll hear his laugh. Call, and he answers. His grandfather’s sayings become our sayings. His chambers become our chambers – a place fueled by unstoppable curiosity and unreturned library books, all to get every case just right."

The letter accuses Thomas' critics of trying "to write over his actual story."

"Lately, the stories have questioned his integrity and his ethics for the friends he keeps. They bury the lede. These friends are not parties before him as a justice of the court. And these stories are malicious, perpetuating the ugly assumption that the justice cannot think for himself."

They describe the attacks on Thomas as part of a war against the court itself, and its legitimacy.

Fox reported it was Pro Publica that has played a large role in the attacks on Thomas, reporting about vacations Thomas took involving travel on a private jet, a donation that helped his great-nephew attend school and the like.

Thomas confirmed he's always followed disclosure guidelines, and said if they change he will follow the new rules.

Republicans have confirmed the blasts at Thomas are nothing but party politics.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!