1,000-foot stretch of aqueduct from late 2nd Temple period uncovered in Jerusalem

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Israeli archaeologists have uncovered a 300-meter-long (984-foot) stretch of an ancient aqueduct that served Jerusalem, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced Monday.

The ruins, which were discovered under tons of waste during construction work on a school in the Givat Hamatos neighborhood, is the longest expanse of the Upper-Level Aqueduct that archaeologists have found to date, the IAA said.

The watercourse was one of two conduits built during the late Second Temple period to ferry water to Jerusalem from natural springs near Bethlehem, around 21 kilometers (13 miles) away.

