1,000-foot stretch of aqueduct from late 2nd Temple period uncovered in Jerusalem

Brought water to the ancient city's ruling elites

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 28, 2023 at 8:56pm
A handout photo issued by the Israel Antiquities Authority on Aug. 28, 2023, shows an aerial view of a 984-foot-long stretch of the Upper-Level Aqueduct found in Jerusalem's Givat Hamatos neighborhood. (Emil Aladjem/IAA)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Israeli archaeologists have uncovered a 300-meter-long (984-foot) stretch of an ancient aqueduct that served Jerusalem, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced Monday.

The ruins, which were discovered under tons of waste during construction work on a school in the Givat Hamatos neighborhood, is the longest expanse of the Upper-Level Aqueduct that archaeologists have found to date, the IAA said.

The watercourse was one of two conduits built during the late Second Temple period to ferry water to Jerusalem from natural springs near Bethlehem, around 21 kilometers (13 miles) away.

Read the full story ›

1,000-foot stretch of aqueduct from late 2nd Temple period uncovered in Jerusalem
