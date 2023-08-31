A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Faith
10,000 hear Franklin Graham deliver the Gospel in London

'People are searching for answers'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 31, 2023 at 2:54pm
(CBN) – More than 10,000 people heard the gospel of Jesus Christ preached Saturday night at London's ExCel Center as evangelist Franklin Graham returned once again to the United Kingdom with his God Loves You Tour.

"I want to say a few words to you tonight because I believe there are people here who have hurting hearts. A lot of people here have been searching and looking and trying to find purpose to what their life is all about," Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), told the audience. "I'm here to say this to you tonight – God loves you! He loves you, and He sent His Son Jesus Christ from heaven to this earth to save you from your sins."

In a tweet, Graham, 71, wrote, "I thank God for the hundreds who came forward at the invitation to turn from their sin & put their faith & trust in Jesus Christ last night. Their lives are changed for eternity!"

