U.S.FEARS OF THE FUTURE
Only 16% of people in this state can afford to buy a home

Interest rates climbing, inventory scarce

Published August 12, 2023 at 6:49pm
Published August 12, 2023 at 6:49pm
(Image by Public Co from Pixabay)

(BUSINESS TIMES) – Buying a home in California slipped further out of reach as interest rates climbed and scarce inventory bolstered prices.

Only 16 per cent of households could qualify to purchase a median-priced single-family home in the second quarter, the California Association of Realtors reported on Friday (Aug 11). That’s down from 19 per cent in the first quarter and 17 per cent a year earlier.

The state faces an affordability crisis that threatens to hamper growth in the economy and population. People and companies have left California, or chosen not to move there, because housing is so much more expensive than in most of the U.S.

Read the full story ›

