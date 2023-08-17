17th-century child's grave discovered with anti-vampire countermeasures

(ALL THAT'S INTERESTING) – Near the village of Pień, Poland, archaeologists from Nicolaus Copernicus University (NCU) recently uncovered the remains of a 17th-century “vampire” child, buried face down with an “anti-vampire” padlock around its ankle.

As The Mirror reported, archaeologists believe the child was likely aged around five to seven at the time of their death and padlocked as part of a superstitious belief that it would prevent the dead from rising from their grave.

Dariusz Poliński, an archaeologist involved in the excavation, noted that superstitious families would often place “security measures” like padlocks and sickles on the bodies of dead relatives as vampire hysteria peaked in Poland.

