1st-ever tropical storm watch issued for western state

(OANN) – A new tropical storm will hit California over the weekend. Hurricane Hilary, the first ever Tropical Storm Watch issued in California, is set to bring more than a year’s worth of rain to parts of the state.

On Thursday, The National Hurricane Center announced that Hilary gained momentum and was expected to develop into a major hurricane. By Friday morning, Hurricane Hilary strengthened to a Category 4 storm. By the time Hilary arrives on shore, it is expected to be classified as a tropical storm.

The tropical storm first formed on Wednesday off the coast of Mexico’s southern Pacific coast. At the time, the storm had winds of 40 mph.

