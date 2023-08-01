The 1st to sue Google, government for censoring media!

See how easy it is to sue the government and Google for censoring all of us?

All it takes is a little money and the will to do it. Like Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

A federal magistrate judge has set an emergency hearing on Kennedy request for a temporary restraining order barring Google from censoring his speech on YouTube during the 2024 campaign. Kennedy, a candidate for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination, filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court Northern District of California against Google, LLC and its wholly owned subsidiary YouTube, LLC, last week.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The hearing was to be held this week before Judge Nathanael Cousins in the federal courthouse located in San Jose, California.

TRENDING: 'Most dangerous threat to democracy': Dershowitz slams new Trump indictment

Kennedy alleges that Google worked with the federal government to develop and enforce "misinformation" policies to censor the government's political opponents, like RFK Jr., who is running against President Biden in the Democratic primary. Such actions violate the First Amendment when, as here, "they result from a public-private partnership that relies on government sources and when the private party, Google, shares the government's censorship goals."

"We are grateful that Judge Cousins recognized the importance of this matter and set an early hearing on Mr. Kennedy's request," said Scott Street, the attorney leading the litigation. "Google will not suffer any harm from being ordered not to censor Mr. Kennedy during his campaign. But society will suffer if the censorship continues."

Similar cases have been filed across America, including a case brought by two state attorneys general that was argued in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals last week. Kennedy's case is unique because, unlike the 5th Circuit case, he seeks an order against Google itself, not government officials.

RFK Jr. is contending for the Democratic nomination for president in 2024, and while the party machinery – apparently – still is behind Joe Biden, the Kennedy name certainly has the potential to disrupt the Deep State's best-laid plans for that vote.

You see, during COVID-19, Kennedy "strayed." He criticized COVID policy and practice as well as treatments. And he defended doctors, nurses, police, firefighters and others who opposed the mandated shots and paid a penalty for that. That's just what WND.com did as well and then some. We have been close to financial ruin because of it.

That's why Kennedy's request for a temporary restraining order barring Google from censoring his comments on YouTube takes on a huge significance.

"This complaint concerns the freedom of speech and the extraordinary steps the United States government has taken under the leadership of Joe Biden to silence people it does not want Americans to hear," the filing states. "Mr. Kennedy is not the only victim of this censorship campaign, which is unprecedented in American history. But he is a high-profile victim, especially since he is now challenging President Biden for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination."

The Democrat machine and online platforms accuse him, the son of Robert F. Kennedy, of delivering "misinformation" about the experimental COVID shots many Americans were forced to take while proof of their side effects, sometimes fatal, remained sketchy.

The suit alleges that Google engaged in this censorship under the direction of federal officials, in an environment of political coercion.

"The government cannot censor its critics," said Street of JW Howard Attorneys. "It cannot do so directly and it cannot do so by empowering private entities like Google to act as the censor. That principle is fundamental to American democracy, especially when it involves political speech. That is what this case is about. It's about preserving voters' freedom to speak, to hear, to think for themselves."

Kennedy is absolutely correct. And so was WND when we set out blaze the trail in independent online journalism:

We were the first to enter the playing field way back in 1997.

We were the first news site to begin publishing books – many of them bestsellers.

We were the first news site to begin making documentary films – some of them bestsellers.

We were the first news site to incorporate a Judeo-Christian worldview into our reporting, books and movies.

We were the first online news organization to be officially approved to cover the White House and the Congress.

And many other things.

It was never easy to be the first. We had to fight for everything. We couldn't take anything for granted.

But, as I've told you, beginning in January 2016, with the candidacy of Donald Trump, Big Tech declared total war on us and the rest of the independent media it would blame for Trump's victory. I warned they would never let it happen again. And they haven't forgiven us – or America, with which they are at war.

Meanwhile, most online and conventional media have adapted like caged birds to taking orders from Big Tech and following their rules. They seem to love Big Tech and don't tolerate dissent within their own ranks. They apparently like being told what to do by their overlords – what to cover, whom to cover and how to cover them.

Meanwhile, Big Tech's assault on independent media goes far beyond just censoring, shadow-banning and rigging search results against us. They've destroyed the traditional and essential advertising-based business model of online news.

As revenues have therefore continued to plummet because of the Google-Facebook hammerlock on 80% of digital advertising, we have had to stop publishing books and to stop making movies. We have had to let many valuable employees go because of our revenue drop. And we have had to appeal to readers for donations, just to continue to report and publish the news truthfully and faithfully.

Two years ago, Google dropped a huge nuclear bomb on WND by permanently demonetizing us.

When Google demonetized WND, the world's second-wealthiest company finally revealed what they considered the three BIG LIES that this news site had been promoting, for which reason they throttled our traffic, advertising revenue and search accessibility. In other words, Google tried to drive us completely out of business.

Here, then, are WND's three supposed BIG LIES that caused Google to throw everything they have at us. (Please note the key element here: Not only are none of these BIG LIES actually lies at all; they are, in stark contrast, probably the three most important and consequential BIG TRUTHS of the Joe Biden era.)

BIG LIE No. 1: Google tells WND, "We do not allow content that: incites hatred against, promotes discrimination of, or disparages an individual or group on the basis of their race or ethnic origin, religion, disability, age, nationality, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or other characteristic that is associated with systemic discrimination or marginalization." They put it in WRITING!

Translated, that means when WND dares to report honestly and forthrightly on the fantastically deranged transgender agenda – where beautiful American kids are indoctrinated, seduced, groomed, recruited and enabled to "transition to a different gender" by taking puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and even undergoing double mastectomies and castration – when we report on this horror show, which we do daily, to Google we are "inciting hatred" and "promoting discrimination." In reality, of course, we're defending and protecting the most innocent, helpless and precious among us – the children who make up America's next generation. That's not hatred. It's love. It's truth. And we'll never stop telling it for any amount of blood money.

BIG LIE No. 2: Says Google, "We do not allow content that: makes claims that are demonstrably false and could significantly undermine participation or trust in an electoral or democratic process."

Translation: When we document the obvious and provable fact that the 2020 election was one of the most corrupt, manipulated and RIGGED elections in American history, well, that makes us extremists, terrorists, insurrectionists, conspiracy theorists, supporters of QAnon (whatever that is) and "semi-fascists" who are undermining democracy and the electoral process. Indeed, since Elon Musk's dramatic release of the long-hidden "Twitter files," the fact that the 2020 election was rigged is now utterly undeniable and everyone knows it.

BIG LIE No. 3: According to Google, "We do not allow content that: promotes harmful health claims, or relates to a current, major health crisis and contradicts authoritative scientific consensus."

Translation: When WND reports with total accuracy on the Biden administration's catastrophic mismanagement and cynical exploitation of the COVID pandemic – from imposing vaccine mandates that have thrown tens of thousands of military members, nurses, paramedics, police, firemen and other frontline heroes out of work, to suppressing inexpensive and effective early outpatient treatment of COVID, to pretending "natural immunity" isn't real even though almost a hundred studies prove it's superior to vaccine immunity, to insisting that infants and toddlers be needlessly injected with the experimental "vaccines," to the almost daily reports of healthy young people who either died or manifested serious heart disease immediately after receiving the COVID shot – well, such reporting as ours is simply not allowed. It's anti-science, and it "contradicts authoritative scientific consensus" – aka Anthony Fauci.

This last one we share in common with Robert Kennedy. It was government under Joe Biden that made this formula lethal to the First Amendment.

And that's why a very conservative and very Christian news site that started on the internet in 1997 – before Google – and was very successful through two decades has been so ruthlessly targeted.

Truthfully, there is no end in sight to this relentless attack on free speech and free press that is so damaging to WND. There are only two forces on Earth powerful enough to take on this hateful, un-American, left-wing, anti-God monopoly – this new Tower of Babel. Those two forces are God, and you, the American people.

I pray every day for relief. God has provided us with daily bread as He has promised.

Still, it's been a nightmare for us.

We've lost more than 90% of our revenues since 2016. We are essentially operating on fumes.

If WND means something special to you, we continue to need your prayers and your financial blessings. While some of our friends in the independent media have billionaire patrons, you should know that we do not, and never have. We've always operated the old-fashioned way, earning our own way. We spend only what we take in through revenues and donations.

We do it because we love it. We always have. But we also love you for remembering us. Truly.

Most of all, we love God and trust Him for our daily bread.

So, please, don't forget to keep us in your prayers. We can feel their effectiveness. They give us great encouragement to keep fighting on.

These are tough and crazy times in America. I'm sure you see that. We thank you for recognizing our unique work, our determination and our fearlessness. And we thank you for yours.

Please consider helping us weather this very difficult time by making a generous tax-deductible donation to the nonprofit 501(c)(3) WND News Center. You can designate a one-time gift or a repeating monthly donation, using credit/debit card or PayPal. Or you can mail your tax-deductible contribution by making your check out to "WND News Center" and mailing it to: WND News Center, P.O. Box 100, 580 E Street, Hawthorne, NV 89415-0100.

In fact, for anyone who is in a position to contribute $5,000 or more, I urge you to call the number of our financial director at 775-945-5958 (Monday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Pacific) so we can provide you any information you might need. Or email him at [email protected].

For even more ways to help, please check out HELP WND. Thank you!

God bless you for taking the time to read this urgent message. And we ask you to please keep WND in your prayers.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].