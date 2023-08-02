A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
2 people die after shellfish bacteria infection

Vibrio vulnificus bacteria infections claim about 1 in 5 lives

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 17, 2023 at 4:47pm
(Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) – Two Connecticut residents died over the summer due to infections linked to bacteria found in raw shellfish or seawater, health officials said Tuesday.

The state Department of Public Health said that three people there are known to have been infected with the Vibrio vulnificus bacteria.

However, the state Bureau of Aquaculture said earlier this month that Connecticut shellfish have never been associated with such infections and that the bureau tests commercial oysters statewide and has not detected it in any samples.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







