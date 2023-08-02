2 people die after shellfish bacteria infection

(FOX NEWS) – Two Connecticut residents died over the summer due to infections linked to bacteria found in raw shellfish or seawater, health officials said Tuesday.

The state Department of Public Health said that three people there are known to have been infected with the Vibrio vulnificus bacteria.

However, the state Bureau of Aquaculture said earlier this month that Connecticut shellfish have never been associated with such infections and that the bureau tests commercial oysters statewide and has not detected it in any samples.

