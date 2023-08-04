4 logical consequences of the woke university

By Brian Godawa

In 1948, American scholar Richard M. Weaver published a book entitled "Ideas Have Consequences." In it, he argued that the decline of Western civilization was rooted in the philosophical rejection of the notion of absolute truth. This worldview ultimately had devastating effects on western art, education and morality.

Five years earlier, the Oxford Christian academic C.S. Lewis wrote a book called "The Abolition of Man," in which he discussed the consequences of higher education rejecting objective value and natural law. He likened the self-destruction of society believing such ideas to the removal of the very organs of our humanity. "We make men without chests and expect of them virtue and enterprise. We laugh at honour and are shocked to find traitors in our midst. We castrate and bid the geldings be fruitful."

It seems the modern "woke" university is a perfect case study for this universal truth of consequences as students grow up to become the next generation that dominates the culture.

American higher education has been indoctrinating students for decades to believe that Western civilization (and by extension, America) is actually a fascist system of racist white supremacy with conservatives likened to Nazis and their leaders likened to Hitler. (Sometimes, they even say, "literally Hitler.")

When the hegemonic media aids this paranoid conspiracy theory and its mass formation psychosis, it is a logical consequence that we have a rise in violent mobs of domestic terrorism by groups like Black Lives Matter and Antifa who promote insurrection, destroying billions of dollars of private and public property and murdering scores of innocent people in the name of "equity."

Equity kills.

When they tell themselves that they are being victimized and oppressed by "Nazis" and "Hitler," historical symbols in the genocide of other races, then of course they will justify violence against their opponents. "Punch a Nazi," they crow. After all, shouldn't genocidal "Nazis" be violently assaulted and their "Hitlers" assassinated? Their violence against innocent citizens or lawful authorities becomes rationalized as "social justice."

Ironically, that's how the Big Lie operates.

In social science classes, students are taught that reality is not knowable and human relations are reducible to power. Therefore, claims of reality, truth and morality are social constructs of oppressive regimes intended to maintain power and privilege for white "cisgender heteronormative" males most of all, to the detriment of women, "trans-people" and people of color most of all.

In race, class and gender studies students are taught that Judeo-Christianity and its cultural stepchild Western civilization are immoral and oppressive to marginalized identities and are the roots of colonialist, imperialist, systemic, misogynistic Patriarchy, racist white supremacy, slavery, homophobia, transphobia and Islamophobia.

It is logically consequential that students come home from college hating their parents, rejecting their faith and values, and calling them white supremacists and racists. The indoctrinated engage in intolerance in the name of tolerance, racism in the name of "anti-racism," misandry in the name of "anti-Patriarchy," Christophobia in the name of fighting all phobias.

In Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) training, students are taught that freedom of speech does not include hate speech, and hate speech is anything that they hate. Left-wing violence is considered speech, but right-wing speech is considered violence. Heck, even silence is violence if you don't support leftist ideas.

Logically consistent with these language games, universities have become fascist authoritarian regimes that police speech, censor ideas that challenge their hegemony and persecute political dissidents. Mobs of students rise up in violent suppression of Christian and conservative speakers and teachers.

In philosophy classes, students are taught that religion and faith are against reason and science. Therefore, there are no moral absolutes revealed by a transcendent God to whom we are all accountable. But rather, morality is an imminent tool crafted through autonomous human reason to achieve goals (utilitarianism), satisfy emotions (egoism), obey an arbitrary standard (deontology), or arbitrary purpose (teleology), or negotiate a social contract (game theory).

It is a logical consequence that without a transcendent moral law or lawgiver, the State is the ultimate authority that embodies the collective will. It is no surprise that those in power in government and federal intelligence agencies have weaponized law into a tool to oppress, imprison and ultimately kill its own citizens for being their political enemies.

In hard science classes, college students are taught that humans – indeed all life – are simply the result of the unguided, purposeless, atheistic processes of evolution. Our beliefs in transcendent meaning, purpose and morality are all useful fictions evolved for the benefit of biological reproduction. There are no real moral absolutes. We just think that way in order to survive.

It is a logical consequence to this that people will act animalistic without moral restraint. And it always seems to begin with sexual libertinism. In this world of evolving reality and morality, the serial killer is simply an outlier ahead of the curve, the "extraordinary man" of Dostoyevsky's "Crime and Punishment." The Overman of Nietzsche who is beyond good and evil. As Jeffrey Dahmer had logically concluded, "If it all happens naturalistically, what's the need for a God? Can't I set my own rules? Who owns me? I own myself."

In this comprehensive worldview of imminent evolving materialist processes with no knowable objective reality, truth, or moral absolutes, that is ultimately reducible to human power relations, without a transcendent Creator of absolute morality and objective reality, Jeffrey Dahmer is right. His rationality is ruthless but correct.

Ideas do have consequences. And extreme ideas have extreme consequences.

Brian Godawa is an Amazon bestselling author (Chronicles of the Nephilim), an award-winning Hollywood screenwriter, a controversial movie and culture blogger (www.Godawa.com), and an internationally known teacher on faith, worldviews and storytelling (Hollywood Worldviews).

