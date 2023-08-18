A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Over 40% of Japanese women may never have kids

Percentage is even higher for men

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 18, 2023 at 7:21pm
(Unsplash)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Some 42% of adult Japanese women may never reproduce, according to a report by Nikkei, citing a not-yet published estimate by a government research group.

According to Japan's National Institute of Population and Social Security Research, the medium scenario projects that 33.4% of women born in 2005 will go through their childbearing years without having children, while the most optimistic case is that 24.6% won't reproduce.

The percentage is even higher for men – with as many as half of 18-year-old males projected to never have children.

