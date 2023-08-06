A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
6 charts reveal freight industry is bouncing back

Tender rejection rates have hit highest level in 6 months

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 31, 2023 at 4:38pm
(FREIGHTWAVES) – Freight market conditions are improving. Let’s start with the FreightWaves SONAR Outbound Tender Rejection Index (OTRI). This measures the percentage of truckloads that are turned down by trucking firms in the market. It’s an anonymized measurement of midsize to large truckload carriers’ willingness to accept the loads that are offered. OTRI is the best way to measure supply and demand.

Tender rejections are at 4%, which is the highest level in six months.

The FreightWaves SONAR Outbound Tender Volume Index (OTVI) measures electronic offers from shippers to truckload carriers for the transport of goods.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







