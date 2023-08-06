6 charts reveal freight industry is bouncing back

(FREIGHTWAVES) – Freight market conditions are improving. Let’s start with the FreightWaves SONAR Outbound Tender Rejection Index (OTRI). This measures the percentage of truckloads that are turned down by trucking firms in the market. It’s an anonymized measurement of midsize to large truckload carriers’ willingness to accept the loads that are offered. OTRI is the best way to measure supply and demand.

Tender rejections are at 4%, which is the highest level in six months.

The FreightWaves SONAR Outbound Tender Volume Index (OTVI) measures electronic offers from shippers to truckload carriers for the transport of goods.

