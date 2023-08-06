6-year-old boy crowned 2023 kids mullet champion

(FOX 29) – A local boy has been crowned champion of the 2023 Kids Mullet Championship! The announcement came Wednesday morning that Rory Ehrlich, a 6-year-old from Montgomery County, was voted as the first-place winner.

Rory’s victory comes days after he advanced to the top three in the final round of voting with his mullet nicknamed ‘Cheddar Wiz.’

Rory got his first mullet last year, after asking his barber to help style him with the iconic haircut. After doubl- checking that was indeed what Rory wanted, and getting his mom’s permission, his barber got to work.

