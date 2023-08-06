A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

6-year-old boy crowned 2023 kids mullet champion

Asked barber to help style him with iconic haircut

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 17, 2023 at 12:49pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Pennsylvania boy, 6, crowned 2023 Kids Mullet Champion (video screenshot)

Pennsylvania boy, 6, crowned 2023 Kids Mullet Champion (video screenshot)

(FOX 29) – A local boy has been crowned champion of the 2023 Kids Mullet Championship! The announcement came Wednesday morning that Rory Ehrlich, a 6-year-old from Montgomery County, was voted as the first-place winner.

Rory’s victory comes days after he advanced to the top three in the final round of voting with his mullet nicknamed ‘Cheddar Wiz.’

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Rory got his first mullet last year, after asking his barber to help style him with the iconic haircut. After doubl- checking that was indeed what Rory wanted, and getting his mom’s permission, his barber got to work.

TRENDING: The Maui tragedy and the twit parade it launched

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







China makes latest expansion into heavily disputed area of South China Sea
North Korea prepares launch of 2nd spy satellite after failed attempt
'Doom Loop Walking Tour' of major blue city sells out
Americans arrested after being trapped in Eiffel Tower
6-year-old boy crowned 2023 kids mullet champion
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×