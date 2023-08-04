87-year-old woman fights off pantsless intruder, feeds home invader while waiting for cops

(THE BLAZE) – An 87-year-old woman fought off a home invader – then fed the pantsless intruder snacks while waiting for cops, according to local reports in Maine. Marjorie Perkins was awakened around 2 a.m. on July 26 to a person standing above her bed.

"I woke up to see a male standing over me by my bed, telling me he was going to cut me," Perkins told News Center Maine.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The retired teacher said she jumped out of bed and put on her shoes "real fast" so she was "ready to kick."

TRENDING: Government extremism and us 'climate criminals'

Read the full story ›