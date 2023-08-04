A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
87-year-old woman fights off pantsless intruder, feeds home invader while waiting for cops

'Don't sit and cry about it'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 4, 2023 at 12:16pm
(Pixabay)

(THE BLAZE) – An 87-year-old woman fought off a home invader – then fed the pantsless intruder snacks while waiting for cops, according to local reports in Maine. Marjorie Perkins was awakened around 2 a.m. on July 26 to a person standing above her bed.

"I woke up to see a male standing over me by my bed, telling me he was going to cut me," Perkins told News Center Maine.

The retired teacher said she jumped out of bed and put on her shoes "real fast" so she was "ready to kick."

