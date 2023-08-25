A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
88 deaths linked to website that allegedly offered lethal products to suicidal people

Probe is part of international inquiries

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 25, 2023 at 3:38pm
(FOX NEWS) – British police said Friday they are investigating the deaths of 88 people in the U.K. who bought products from Canada-based websites allegedly offering lethal substances to people at risk of self harm.

The probe is part of international inquiries sparked by the arrest in Canada earlier this year of Kenneth Law, who has been charged with two counts of counseling and aiding suicide. Canadian police say Law, from the Toronto area, used a series of websites to market and sell sodium nitrite, a substance commonly used to cure meats that can be deadly if ingested.

Police said Law is suspected of sending at least 1,200 packages to more than 40 countries. Authorities in the United States, Italy, Australia and New Zealand also have launched investigations.


