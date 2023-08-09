A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
After 9 years, couple opens wedding gift aunt told them not to open

Came with strict instructions scrawled across envelope attached to package

Published August 12, 2023 at 1:48pm
Published August 12, 2023 at 1:48pm
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(PATRIOT TRUTHS) – When a young couple got married, they received a wedding gift they were told not to open. The aunt who had given it to them said there was only one condition in which they could ever see what was inside. After nearly 9 years, they finally open it and made a stunning realization.

Although Kathy and Brandon Gunn had been married for almost 9 years, they still had one wedding present that had remained unopened. The gift, a white box which sat atop a shelf in their closet, was given to the Michigan couple by the bride’s great Aunt Alison.

It came with strict instructions scrawled across an envelope attached to the package. It said, “Do not open until first disagreement.” The couple was determined to honor Aunt Alison’s request, but over the years, they refused to open the package for a different reason than she had intended.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
