Actor Jim Caviezel sends message to fans as 'Sound of Freedom' surpasses $150 million mark

'God's children are not for sale!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 5, 2023 at 12:04pm
Jim Caviezel in 2023's 'Sound of Freedom' (Courtesy Angel Studios)

(DAILY WIRE) – Jim Caviezel sent a message of thanks to fans as his new movie “Sound of Freedom” surpassed the $150 million mark at the box office.

In a post to X on Thursday, the 54-year-old actor expressed gratitude for those who have supported the film, which deals with the horrors of human trafficking. It comes from Angel Studios, the same studio responsible for the popular faith-based television series, “The Chosen.”

“Thank you for supporting Sound of Freedom!” Caviezel wrote. “Thanks also for all the prayers for me – I’m feeling much better and am energized by all the awareness that we’ve brought to the issue of child trafficking. God’s children are not for sale!”

