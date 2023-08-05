Actor Jim Caviezel sends message to fans as 'Sound of Freedom' surpasses $150 million mark

(DAILY WIRE) – Jim Caviezel sent a message of thanks to fans as his new movie “Sound of Freedom” surpassed the $150 million mark at the box office.

In a post to X on Thursday, the 54-year-old actor expressed gratitude for those who have supported the film, which deals with the horrors of human trafficking. It comes from Angel Studios, the same studio responsible for the popular faith-based television series, “The Chosen.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Thank you for supporting Sound of Freedom!” Caviezel wrote. “Thanks also for all the prayers for me – I’m feeling much better and am energized by all the awareness that we’ve brought to the issue of child trafficking. God’s children are not for sale!”

TRENDING: Doctor says Trump's health is 'complete opposite' of Biden's

Read the full story ›