Actress Natalie Portman and husband part ways

After 'a brief and stupid liaison' with 25-year-old starlet

Published August 7, 2023 at 7:42pm
Published August 7, 2023 at 7:42pm
Natalie Portman (Video screenshot)

Natalie Portman (Video screenshot)

(YNET NEWS) -- Israeli American actress Natalie Portman and her husband of 11 years Benjamin Millepied have separated, US Weekly reported on Monday. The couple have two children.

Reports of the breakup came two weeks after a French magazine reported Millepied's affair with 25-year-old French starlet Camille Étienne. A source close to the couple said that they had attempted to work on their marriage but for the moment, they are separated.

Portman was seen at the Angel City FC event in Sydney, Australia earlier this month, without her wedding ring, amid rumors of her marriage failing.

