Who actually threatens the integrity of the U.S. vote?

Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips, the pair that conceived the movie "2000 Mules" for True the Vote, has startlingly uncovered evidence – massive evidence – that a U.S.-based firm working with a Chinese company provided Beijing access to sensitive election data.

At the same time, while making the FBI aware of the problem, the couple was informed by agents to back off their investigation or risk becoming entangled in a potential national security threat.

That's not all. Engelbrecht and Phillips now say they are a target of an FBI investigation over the issue, not the Chinese government. They have collected data that suggests 1.8 million on Americans actively working on elections are hopelessly compromised on the company's foreign server.

The company at the heart of this controversy is Konnech, which is based in Michigan, an important battleground state as recently as 2016 for President Donald Trump. Konnech bills itself as providing software solutions for election managers.

The company ominously says, "At Konnech, election logistics software is all we do. … From Konnech's first-client partnership with the City of Detroit to the 32 clients we currently work with in North America, our Founder and President, Eugene Yu, has implemented a client-centered approach. We listen to what you need in a system and will configure and customize our products so that you receive the exact solution you need."

One of the products Konnech has created is called PollChief, which sounds like PoliceChief. It bills itself as an election management system. According to Engelbrecht and Phillips, PollChief helps jurisdictions enroll and manage election workers. In the process, it requires the input of a tremendous amount of data about these election workers and their duties. They have all their bank records, children's names, more than any American company would require. But not to worry – all that data is collected and stored by Communist China.

The information is then stored on three servers in China. That means all of that data is accessible to and controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. PollChief is described in promotional literature as "a data warehouse that organizes communications and logistical details for polling places/precincts, workers, assets/drayage, and help desk."

True the Vote reported all this to the FBI many, many months ago. An investigation was apparently opened by counterintelligence agents at the FBI's Detroit field office, which recognized immediately that there were potentially enormous national security implications. At some point, however, FBI headquarters got involved, interest in the investigation waned, and ultimately, Phillips and Engelbrecht say, they were threatened by the FBI.

Why not? FBI Director Chris Wray is a kind of handmaiden to Joe Biden and Merrick Garland. They investigated Donald Trump, raided the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate and found, gosh, classified documents, which he is entitled to keep as a former president. Biden had them, too – many from when he served as vice president and as senator, which he is not authorized to have in his possession. None of Biden's properties was raided by the FBI. Nor is any Republican presidential candidate furious about Trump getting indicted four times – except Vivek Ramaswamy.

Konnech's owner, Eugene Yu, is a Chinese national. He's the CEO and was arrested several years ago for the storage of election data on Chinese servers. Investigators allegedly found U.S. poll workers' information stored on servers in the People's Republic of China.

While doing that research, another independent journalist discovered an archived version of Yu's Chinese company's website, "yu-lian.cn," where Yu praised the vision of the former Chinese president, whom he called "Comrade Jiang Zemin." On that same website, Yu boasted about his success with "Election Management Solutions Detroit" and "U.S. Overseas Voters," as he wrote in Chinese:

"In line with the principle of 'political tasks first and economic benefits of enterprises second,' our company has perfected and formed the whole set of election management theory and software tools in line with China's national conditions."

"We hope to ride on the spring breeze of political reform and provide you with election consulting services and election campaign management in line with China's national conditions based on our democratic election campaigns with Chinese characteristics," he said.

The man who built and, it appears, runs PollChief is a fellow named Wang Xiang. Prior to coming to Konnech, Wang was a member of the Chinese Students and Scholars Association, or CSSA, at the University of New Mexico.

The CSSA is part of what is known as the Chinese United Front. This is a whole-of-government effort on the part of Beijing to subvert American institutions and further China's goal of becoming the dominant power on the planet. This is not conjecture. Multiple independent reports by private institutions and the U.S. government have reached this conclusion over the course of many years.

The Chinese Communist Party delegates this mission to its United Front Work Department. The United Front Work Department conducts "overseas Chinese work" in which it employs Chinese organizations and individuals to advocate for Chinese governmental interests. The Security Review Commission said: "Of the United Front Work-affiliated organizations mentioned by the USCC, Chinese Students and Scholars Associations (CSSAs) pose what is arguably the greatest threat to American colleges."

Meanwhile, Konnech sued True the Vote for defamation and other charges, but lost what was a very messy case.

Engelbrecht said of the dismissal, "Konnech's aggressive litigation to shut down all conversation about their activities resulted in the wrongful imprisonment of Gregg Phillips and me. It required the intervention of a higher court to release us. We are more dedicated than ever to our mission of fostering a public conversation about voting integrity."

True the Vote, meanwhile, continues to call Konnech a "major national security risk." Why doesn't the FBI?

"The problem is they know about this and chose to do nothing," Phillips said. "They chose to investigate it, and in the end, they chose to blame us, but this is China. These are Chinese operatives in the United States; these are Chinese citizens who are programming this."

But what the hell is a Chinese national doing conducting "free elections" in the United States? They probably don't. That's the point. Maybe the Republicans in the House should start an investigation while there's still time to do something about it.

