AI can now HEAR your password being typed with almost 100% accuracy

(DAILY FETCHED) – Researchers programmed an AI computer system to listen as a person typed a password on MacBook Pro keys over a phone and Zoom call.

The AI system began to recognize the individual sound of each key quickly. Shortly after, the system was then able to identify the sound of each key with 95 percent accuracy over the phone and 93 percent over Zoom.

“When trained on keystrokes recorded by a nearby phone, the classifier achieved an accuracy of 95 percent, the highest accuracy seen without the use of a language model,” scientists write in the study.

