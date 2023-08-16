AI giant run by big Dem donor unveils cutting-edge method for online censorship

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

CEO Sam Altman’s OpenAI unveiled a new censorship method using its most updated model GPT-4 on Tuesday, according to its website.

Altman has contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars almost exclusively to Democrats since 2013, including to President Joe Biden, and his company is the maker of the popular large language model ChatGPT (GPT-3), of which GPT-4 is a more advanced version. Using GPT-4 for online moderation can greatly accelerate censorship and reduce the need for human content moderators, according to OpenAI’s post.

“GPT-4 is … able to interpret rules and nuances in long content policy documentation and adapt instantly to policy updates, resulting in more consistent labeling,” it states. “AI can help moderate online traffic according to platform-specific policy and relieve the mental burden of a large number of human moderators.”

Any individual with access to GPT-4 can utilize this technology to establish a custom AI-driven censorship system, according to the post.

“The process of developing and customizing content policies is trimmed down from months to hours,” it adds.

OpenAI acknowledges some drawbacks to implementing this technology, such as bias, and states that it will require strict oversight by humans, according to its post. ChatGPT broadly favors left-leaning positions, including that scientific evidence does not support that there are significant differences between cisgender and transgender women, a Daily Caller News Foundation review found.

“Judgments by language models are vulnerable to undesired biases that might have been introduced into the model during training,” OpenAI states in its post. “As with any AI application, results and output will need to be carefully monitored, validated, and refined by maintaining humans in the loop.”

Altman contributed $200,000 to the Biden Victory Fund and $41,300 to the Democratic National Committee on June 14, according to Federal Election Commission Data. Altman also gave $250,000 to Senate Majority PAC in 2018, which is Democratic, according to OpenSecrets data.

OpenAI and other top technology companies agreed to “voluntary commitments” with the White House in July to tackle AI risks, which included “harmful bias and discrimination, and protecting privacy.”

OpenAI did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

