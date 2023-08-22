Already, 2024 isn't a 'free and fair election'

Joe Biden has been influence-peddling and hiding Top Secret documents since he was a U.S. senator. He should be charged with treason. If found guilty, Joe should be impeached, but the House impeachment would fail in the Senate, as it takes a two-thirds majority for conviction.

Any conviction of Hunter Biden will result in Joe pardoning his son. That is why the president refuses to answer questions on these issues and walks off laughing. He knows that these issues ultimately will go nowhere.

Contrastingly, the Nov. 5, 2024, election is approaching. As such, our legislators' highest priority needs to be protecting the basis of our Republic, which is "free and fair elections." This phrase is defined as an "election [that] involves political freedoms and fair processes leading up to the vote, a fair count of eligible voters who cast a ballot (including such aspects as electoral fraud or voter suppression), and acceptance of election results by all parties."

Beginning with 1) an "election [that] involves political freedoms and fair processes leading up to the vote" – already this process has been destroyed by the Biden administration. Biden's Department of Homeland Security refuses to provide Secret Service protection for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Biden's leading Democratic opponent. For the first time in history, a presidential candidate with over 20% in the polls is being refused protection, even though Kennedy is receiving death threats. This certainly looks like "political freedoms and fair processes" have been removed from RFK Jr.

Next, we find Biden threatening Trump, stating, "He will not take power if he does run." Trump announced his candidacy, and Biden's Department of Justice and other likeminded prosecutors brought fraudulent charges against Trump in four different areas of the country. A Georgia state senator is even trying to impeach the district attorney in one of these politically driven cases. Just like former President Trump said, this is nothing more than election interference.

So already we do not have a "free and fair election" for 2024.

Continuing, the definition says, 2) "a fair count of eligible voters." The government should provide a count of eligible registered voters prior to election. After the 2020 election, there were 133 million registered voters. The problem lies with the fact that there were 159 million votes cast. Then it was reported there were actually 213 million registered voters with an eligible voting population of 239 million. That means 89% of the voting-age populace is registered. If true, that is good. The lingering problem is according to Judicial Watch in 2020, 352 U.S. counties in 29 states had voter registration rates exceeding 100% of the eligible voting-age citizens. This is 1.8 million more registered voters than should exist. Even the Pennsylvania House of Representatives stated there were "202,377 more votes cast than voters voting" in the 2020 election.

Another problem is the need to remove the dead people from the voter registrations. I don't think dead people should be allowed to vote.

Criminal penalties should exist for illegally refusing to release voter information when requested. This happened in North Carolina after the 2020 election when the Democratic elections board refused to release voter information to the Republican legislators, as mandated by law. Unfortunately, when the law was written, no penalty was included for failure to comply. Apparently, when the law was written, everyone wanted to have "free and fair" elections.

Then there is the issue of 3) "casting a ballot." North Carolina fought years of insanity where "voter I.D." was deemed racist, even after the people of North Carolina voted for it. It wasn't deemed racist for suppressing an ethnic group. The legislators were falsely labeled racist, and therefore, their legislation was falsely labeled racist. This is insane. Fortunately, the North Carolina Republican Party has been able to override the vetoes of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. Now North Carolina has voter I.D. and is trying to reduce the length of time for early voting. Months are not needed to vote – unless the plan is to vote multiple times, in different precincts, using different variations of your name.

Next let's examine, 4) "acceptance of election results by all parties." If a candidate has concerns after the election, then those concerns should be investigated by the appropriate authorities. Former Vice President Pence was supposed to suspend the electoral vote count for 10 days, allowing for investigation. Even as late as Jan. 4, 2021, Pence was saying, "Come this Wednesday, we'll have our day in Congress. We'll hear the evidence." Did this happen? Since "evidence" of fraud was never allowed to be brought forward and resolved, did we have a "free and fair" election? What we have brought forward is lot of people questioning if we still have a Republic.

Concerning voter suppression, do you suppose the election boards could make sure they have ink and printers to print ballots, as failed to happen in 60 mostly Republican voting locations of Maricopa County, Arizona, in 2022? Was that election "free and fair"? Printing ballots a little early might help.

Pennsylvania's ballot-processing observers were not allowed to stand so they could see what was written on ballots. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled 5-2 "[observers] had no right to stand any particular distance away from the election workers." Not allowing ballot observers to observe ballots … is this a "free and fair" process?

With 14 months left, our legislators are busily working on many hot headline-grabbing issues. Instead of wasting precious time, shouldn't they be working on shoring up the most important aspect of being a Republic? Shouldn't they be insuring we have "free and fair" elections? Can we at least obtain a count of "alive" registered voters, so we can clearly determine if 60% voted, 100% voted, or 150% voted, when the votes are tallied? Obviously, if 100% of the populace voted, there needs to be an investigation, and if 150% of the populace voted, well, that would be like the 2020 election – "the most secure election in history."

