There's always been a standard for God – perfection

Perfection! It's a high standard to meet. But it is God's standard. It always was and always will be. He told us in Exodus 34:6:

"The Lord God, merciful and gracious, longsuffering, and abundant in goodness and truth."

But there is more good news – the news of the Gospel. That, too, has always been with us. It's found literally in every book of what we euphemistically call the "Old Testament." And it, too, was always there. You just had to be aware of it.

It's actually possible – some would say easy – to keep all the laws of God. It's, in fact, easier than keeping all the laws of the United States. They are far fewer for one thing. For another thing, God is much more forgiving, just and full of grace than human judges.

If one breaks a law of God, all He requires is sincere repentance and to sin no more. That's the simple recipe to God's heart. But you've got to get to know it, fully understand it and have a strong desire to know Him.

Do you believe it? That's why Jesus came, to be our Advocate.

In 1 John 2:1-3, the Apostle John laid it out as clearly as he could.

"My little children, these things write I unto you, that ye sin not. And if any man sin, we have an advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the righteous: And he is the propitiation for our sins: and not for ours only, but also for the sins of the whole world. And hereby we do know that we know him, if we keep His commandments."

We keep His commandments and remember that we have an advocate, the righteous One, Jesus. Later John said, in 1 John 5:3, "For this is the love of God, that we keep his commandments: and his commandments are not grievous."

The problem we have is that most people don't take the commandments seriously. That's the standard today and forever. And it has always been. Even some "Christians" don't believe we have to keep His commandments – I would say even most. They don't think it's a requirement. But it is. Because John said it after the cross – long after the cross. He said it not once – but many, many times. Jesus said it many times, as did all the Apostles.

How could Christians not know this? Isn't it the essence of knowing God? Knowing God and trusting Him is, after all, a commandment. Jesus came first to the Hebrew people and later told His followers to spread the Gospel to all the world – even the nations. There was to be nothing changed. They were taught what to teach. They were all on fire for the Lord. And they turned the world upside down. Many of those original early missionaries were Hebrews, or Jews, that died to spread the truth about God. Later, when gentiles began to accept the Messiah of God, they were called part of The Way or Nazarenes. You can learn about them in the book of Acts even today. They followed the Jews in most every way – just as those who left Egypt along with the Hebrews were called the "mixed multitude." (Exodus 12:36)

Today, many Christians get it. Some do not. But all who follow the One True God and willingly accept His commandments – because "they are not grievous"; they represent "life" and not "death" – will be saved. You can meet them in God's Kingdom.

And Paul tells us in Romans 11:26 "all Israel shall be saved: as it is written."

We can't forget it: God's rules and His commandment are for everyone because He cares about them.

Jesus, after all, emphasized this, too. He's the Son. He's the mediator. He's the King. You can only experience the Kingdom to come, the Kingdom on Earth, which He shall preside over for a thousand years, if you follow Him.

Do you get it now?

God paid the price on the cross for us so we didn't have to. All others risk death after life. But you can experience life forever and more abundantly if you only follow His rules.

There's one more thing. The world to come will be a little different under the King. He still elevates Israel. One day, Jesus will rule the world. That's a good thing. He will elevate Israel forever. Don't pick a fight with Israel. There's a reason so many miracles have followed them. And that is a fact. They have been a great blessing to the world, starting with Abraham, Issac and Jacob and continuing on through history. Someday, and it's looking nearer and nearer, Jesus is going to come to Earth and rule it, reign over it. It's going to be like Eden, we're told in Ezekiel 36:35.

You won't want to miss it. Now go and read the Bible, preferably, the King James Version, the best English translation (though not without some errors).

