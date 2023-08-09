American disloyalty grows – to the nation's detriment

In the military, loyalty is a highly regarded quality. It runs two ways – from seniors to juniors and from juniors to seniors, each group typically earning the trust of the other. But loyalty also runs in a direction that trumps both these. It is the loyalty owed to country. Tragically, a contagion is loose in America today undermining it. We see this in the rants of Americans maligning their country in ingratitude for what we have, in the application of laws based on politics rather than truth and, most worrisome, in U.S. military personnel engaging in acts of espionage.

Overpaid professional athletes suffering from the contagion have spread it to colleges and high schools. They choose to denigrate our country by kneeling while the national anthem plays or refusing to come out to the field or court until it is over.

We saw an example of this despicable behavior most recently during the Women's World Cup. Several players from the U.S. team chose not to sing the national anthem in protest against racial injustice and police violence. Accordingly, few people shed a tear when that team – which was supposed to win the Cup – was forced to take an early flight home. What made the U.S. team's exit in its earliest departure ever from the World Cup enjoyable was watching team member and frequent America basher Megan Rapinoe badly miss a last-minute penalty kick.

We have heard derogatory comments by professional athletes like the WNBA's Natasha Cloud who called America "trash" for the Supreme Court's decision overturning affirmative action as unconstitutional. She felt it necessary to bash the country as well for the "inhumane savagery" of its past slave trade. She totally ignored the role her own African ancestors played in starting the slave trade among themselves, later transporting their slave cargoes to African ports to sell to white buyers. Absent the involvement of these African slave owners, there would likely have been little or no slave trade.

Yet we never see a willingness by such protesters to acknowledge their own ancestors' involvement in the slave trade by taking the kind of stand that would translate into a meaningful sacrificial commitment on their part. With the extravagant salaries they receive, if truly committed to slavery reparations, they could contribute a portion to financing the cause. But, instead, they prefer denigrating America and stirring up anger over slavery for the reason of failing to learn that history attributes responsibility for it to both blacks and whites.

While bad-mouthing America, these malcontents never name any country where they feel the situation is better, refusing to give America credit for constantly striving to become a more perfect nation.

Turning to the application of our laws based on political ideology, never has this been more evident than today. We have seen the Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI under Democrat President Joe Biden indict four times his past and possibly future political opponent, and former president, Donald Trump, alleging crimes occurring well after Hunter Biden's laptop reveals he committed well over 400 crimes and has yet to be held accountable.

DOJ and Hunter's attorneys almost pulled off a sweetheart deal that not only would have left Hunter admitting guilt for two minor offenses while receiving a free pass from prosecution for much more serious crimes he committed mandating jail time had not the presiding judge called out both parties on this attempted subterfuge involving a secret deal in the works. It would have swept all Biden family crimes under the rug, protecting the president, but was not included in the plea agreement, for DOJ feared the potential backlash it would trigger.

Separate and apart from this, the FBI knew as early as 2018 that Chinese intelligence was in contact with the Bidens as part of Beijing's worldwide "elite capture" operation. This operation focused on compromising and recruiting influential individuals in targeted countries. When a Chinese agent in the U.S. involved in the operation was ultimately prosecuted, the FBI did not pursue leads concerning the Bidens, despite knowing both Hunter and his uncle had received almost $6 million from the Chinese. Meanwhile, DOJ was redacting any reference to the Bidens in documents introduced into court during the agent's prosecution.

Unfortunately, we are seeing cases of disloyalty by members of the military too. Financial greed motivated two U.S. sailors in California to sell us out, allegedly providing classified documents and sensitive military information to Chinese agents. Of no concern to them was the damage to our national security or the potential future risk to their fellow warriors should war with China erupt.

Machinist mate Jinchao Wei onboard the USS Essex in San Diego was charged with four counts of conspiring and sending defense information to foreign powers, while construction electrician Petty Officer 2nd Class Wenheng Zhao in Port Hueneme was charged with conspiracy and receiving a bribe. Both had "handler/asset" relationships with Chinese agents. Although Wei allegedly boasted to a fellow sailor he "had been asked to spy" for China, it is unclear if that was what triggered his downfall.

According to the charges, Wei began spying in February 2022, providing over 50 technical and mechanical manuals for various systems onboard Essex as well as photos and videos of the ship, receiving a $5,000 payment at one point. He also shared with the agent "what he believed was a weak point" of the ship.

At the very time Wei was undermining his new country, he was being granted U.S. citizenship for which his Chinese agent allegedly congratulated him. In 2023, the agent offered to fly Wei and his mother to China to meet other agents.

Prosecutors say Zhao began his spying career earlier, in August 2021, providing Chinese agents with operational plans for large-scale U.S. military exercises in the Indo-Pacific region including specific locations and timing of Navy movements. He received $14,866 for his assistance, according to the indictment.

Adding to this espionage trend were two medical doctors – one a civilian, the other her military husband. Astonishingly, in September 2022, they allegedly disclosed information in a database about the health of certain U.S. military personnel, which was then given to Russian agents to exploit as they wanted.

The disloyalty described above – and this may well just be the tip of the iceberg – contributes to America's ultimate destruction. Some of the perpetrators, like those who have been caught spying against America, will pay the price earlier than others. But those others will eventually pay a price. Unfortunately, however, it will probably be at the same time the rest of us do as well.

