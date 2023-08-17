Americans arrested after being trapped in Eiffel Tower

(WCPO) – Two American citizens were arrested in Paris after being busted for spending the night inside the iconic Eiffel Tower.

The operator of the Eiffel Tower tells Scripps News that two men bought tickets to go up the tower on Sunday but were found by security guards on Monday in a restricted area between the 2nd and 3rd levels of the tower during their routine check before the tower's public opening.

Now, prosecutors in Paris are saying that the two men appear to have gotten stuck because of how drunk they were. The identities of the tourists was not disclosed.

