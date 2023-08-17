Americans more likely to turn to religion for meaning

(ZEROHEDGE) – "What makes life meaningful?" This is an open-ended question asked in a 2021 survey by Pew Research Center to 17 advanced economies. Analysts found that while many people find meaning in their surroundings, both in terms of society and nature, some also mentioned religion.

As Statista's Anna Fleck shows in the following graphic, religion and spirituality was mentioned more frequently among U.S. adults, compared to those living in other advanced economies.

Pew analysts also ranked the most frequently mentioned topics, finding that in the US religion came up as the fifth most highly mentioned topic.

