Another European nation back-pedals on transgenderism

Denmark has joined several other Western nations where officials are back-pedaling their previous advocacy for transgenderism.

A report in the Washington Stand notes a report from the Danish-language publication Ugeskrift for Laeger, a journal of the Danish Medical Association, confirmed the move.

It cited surging testimonies of those who are detransitioning, the possibility of psychiatric comorbidities and other "unexplained" factors, such as the prevalence of teen girls joining the movement, as its reasons.

The Stand reported, "Denmark joins other European countries who first embraced these treatments but then pulled back when the harmful effects became apparent."

The article authors confirm that similar moves already have developed in Sweden and Finland.

The cause for concern is easy to discern.

The Stand reported, "Denmark’s nationalized health care system only recorded four intakes for minors seeking puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones in 2014 — none of which were approved. But since Denmark began approving such treatments in 2016, the number has exploded, climbing to 352 minors in 2022 (an 8,700% increase), not a small number in a country with a population similar to that of Wisconsin."

The Stand cited the "lack of an explanation for the lopsided demographics" as one of the influences on Denmark's decision.

The journal, in fact, said, "In contrast to the sex ratio in previous cohorts, the increase among young people is mainly made up of birth-assigned girls. Birth-assigned girls aged 11-18 make up 70%" of minors trying to enter the transgender system.

One reason that has been suggested for that is "social contagion."

But the journal also notes issues involving "psychiatric diagnoses" among youth, mostly involve depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts, autism and the like.

"Contraindications to hormone therapy are abuse, suicidal ideation/self-harm, severe psychological distress and worrisome somatic conditions (e.g. cancer, thromboembolic disease)," it explained.

And it cites what has been obvious by other studies: that most young people affected by a sexual dysphoria eventually resolve to live as their birth sex if they are not subjected to outside influences.

"Under the new Danish medical practice, 'in case of unstable psychosocial conditions or short duration of sexual discomfort, the referral [of a minor for gender transition hormone treatment] is rejected,'" the report said.

Other nations that have moved away from their earlier promotions of transgenderism include France, Norway and the United Kingdom.

American "medical gatekeepers" have yet to recognize the harms that now are evident across other countries, the report said.

