A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health U.S. WorldWND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'It's apocalyptic': People jump into the ocean to flee Maui wildfires

'All boat owners are being asked to rescue people'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 9, 2023 at 12:52pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Flames shoot toward the sky Tuesday night, Aug. 8, 2023, at the intersection of Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass in Maui, Hawaii. (Photo courtesy Zeke Kalua / County of Maui)

Flames shoot toward the sky Tuesday night, Aug. 8, 2023, at the intersection of Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass in Maui, Hawaii. (Photo courtesy Zeke Kalua / County of Maui)

(CNN) -- The wildfires raging out of control in Maui are so catastrophic, some residents are hurling themselves into the ocean to escape the flames.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Even emergency crews might not be able to help as the infernos – fueled in part by Hurricane Dora churning some 800 miles away – have cut off 911 services and communications in Maui.

TRENDING: My top 10 NEW Chuck Norris jokes

“911 is down. Cell service is down. Phone service is down,” Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke told CNN on Wednesday morning.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Washington Post 'fact-checker' fixes incorrect Burisma report with 'update'
'Our government repeatedly lies to us': 2 GOP presidential contenders go to war over 9/11
'It's apocalyptic': People jump into the ocean to flee Maui wildfires
Profs sue over abortion law, argue it criminalizes classroom discussion
Coach Joe Kennedy will return to football field after winning battle over prayer
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×