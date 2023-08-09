'It's apocalyptic': People jump into the ocean to flee Maui wildfires

(CNN) -- The wildfires raging out of control in Maui are so catastrophic, some residents are hurling themselves into the ocean to escape the flames.

Even emergency crews might not be able to help as the infernos – fueled in part by Hurricane Dora churning some 800 miles away – have cut off 911 services and communications in Maui.

This is Front Street, Lahaina on Maui, a popular tourist destination, currently suffering from effects of the fires. #Hawaii #maui #MauiFires pic.twitter.com/NqkGiywrgI — Johnny (@tallyman2023) August 9, 2023

“911 is down. Cell service is down. Phone service is down,” Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke told CNN on Wednesday morning.

