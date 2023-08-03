A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ark Encounter tops list of most popular attractions in Kentucky

Life-sized replica of Noah's Ark 10 stories tall, 510 feet long

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 3, 2023 at 2:00pm
Answers in Genesis' Ark Encounter

(CHRISTIAN POST) – The Ark Encounter, a life-sized replica of Noah’s Ark as described in the biblical book of Genesis, has topped a list of the most popular tourist attractions.

The website Bet Kentucky recently listed the top 10 “most popular Kentucky attractions in 2023,” with the Williamstown-based, Answers in Genesis-affiliated attraction topping the list.

Bet Kentucky organized the list on the basis of rankings on Trip Advisor’s 25 best things to do in Kentucky, then combined it with Google search volume data from AhRefs.com over the last 12 months.

