Audubon Society pressured to give 'social justice' to the birding community

(FOX NEWS) – The National Audubon Society, a powerful bird conservation group, is still taking flack after the group refused to change its name despite pressure from some members of the socially conscious birding community.

"In the aftermath of Mr. Floyd’s murder, prominent members of the birding community urged the National Audubon Society’s board of directors to consider a name change," The New York Times wrote in an article published Monday. It is one of many stories about the racially charged fight over the name "Audubon" that The Washington Post and other national outlets have promoted in the years since George Floyd's death in 2020.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"Why would you not take the step of being brave and moving forward?" Color Birding Club founder Jason Hall told The Times, criticizing the Audubon Society’s refusal to back down from recognizing its namesake, John James Audubon, a famed naturalist who owned slaves in the 19th century.

TRENDING: Legal expert says 2020 election interference was 'Deep State FBI'

Read the full story ›