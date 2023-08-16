Aussie gal living in U.S. triggered by 'too many' American flags, shamed into deleting entire web presence

(DAILY MAIL) -- A young Australian woman living in the U.S. who complained about the number of American flags displayed across the country has drawn a rebuke from one of America's top politicians.

In a video shared to TikTok, Mia Chloe wanders along a suburban street and expresses her objection to what she considers an excessive display of patriotism.

Mia Chloe seems to have deleted her entire web presence but she’s not wrong, we can do with a lot less patriot jingoism & more community citizenship bc most people wrapping themselves in the flag are about anything but union Only RTing this wingnut bc it’s the only vid left https://t.co/00kQ2IJWfq — Turing Pest 🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻 (@Krikalitika) August 15, 2023

'I'm just gonna say it... there are too many American flags,' she said.

