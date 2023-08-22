'This is B.S.': Republican suing over exclusion from presidential debate

Radio host and presidential hopeful Larry Elder says he's suing the Republican National Committee after officials told him he would not be allowed on stage for the first debate among 2024 White House candidates.

"This is absolutely B.S.," Elder said in a video he posted Tuesday morning from Los Angeles International Airport on his way to Milwaukee where the debate will take place at 9 p.m. Eastern Wednesday evening.

Elder, who is also a best-selling author and longtime WND columnist, was informed he did not meet the qualifications to be on the stage, despite his assertions he had met them all.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: GOP hierarchy wants Trump out of the race

The RNC required all challengers to meet a 40,000 unique donor threshold, meet certain minimum polling criteria, and sign a loyalty pledge to support the eventual nominee.

"Even though I submitted three polls where I was at least 1%, I was informed that one of the polls is not eligible," Elder said.

"It's the Rasmussen Poll. Even though it's the most accurate poll in predicting that Donald Trump would win in 2016, they say it is affiliated with Donald Trump, and therefore it is not eligible.

Should Larry Elder be included on stage in the first 2024 Republican presidential debate? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 94% (198 Votes) 6% (12 Votes)

"And I said to Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the RNC, 'It's not affiliated with me.' She said, 'Any poll affiliated with any candidate is not eligible.' And no one told me that until just now. So we're filing an emergency injunction to get me up there."

"I said from the beginning that it appeared the rules of the game were rigged, little did we know just how rigged it is," Elder said in another release. "For some reason, the establishment leaders at the RNC are afraid of having my voice on the debate stage. Just as I had to fight to successfully be on the ballot in the California recall election, I will fight to be on that debate stage because I fully met all of the requirements to do so."

I intend to sue the RNC to halt Wednesday's presidential debate. I said from the beginning that it appeared the rules of the game were rigged, little did we know just how rigged it is. For some reason, the establishment leaders at the RNC are afraid of having my voice on the… pic.twitter.com/PX5fnD1Rkn — Larry Elder (@larryelder) August 22, 2023

"It is designed, in my opinion, to ensure that [Florida Gov.] Ron DeSantis is the nominee – anybody other than Trump. This is B.S. I will see you in Milwaukee."

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

In yet another message, Elder said: "The RNC Committee on Debates meets in Milwaukee today. Are they even aware their leaders are keeping voices off the stage that qualified? I'm calling for a discussion and a vote of the full committee on the rigged polling criteria set by the anti-conservative, anti-Trump RNC establishment."

The RNC Committee on Debates meets in Milwaukee today. Are they even aware their leaders are keeping voices off the stage that qualified? I'm calling for a discussion and a vote of the full committee on the rigged polling criteria set by the anti-conservative, anti-Trump RNC… — Larry Elder (@larryelder) August 22, 2023

The RNC released its official list of participants on Monday, noting the debate will feature Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

Former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd of Texas is also precluded from the debate, and is protesting the RNC decision not to include polls that surveyed independents and Democrats willing to vote for a Republican.

"The lack of transparency and confusion around the RNC's debate requirements is antithetical to the democratic process. The American people deserve better," Hurd said Tuesday.

Despite its reputation, Selzer’s survey doesn’t have a large enough sample size to be a debate qualifying poll for Will Hurd per the RNC criteria for poll inclusion. https://t.co/8dJPxYNzwe — Geoffrey Skelley (@geoffreyvs) August 21, 2023

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez also will be absent from the event. He previously had indicated contenders not making the debate stage should drop out of the White House race, himself included.

"I'm running against [people] who have been national figures for years. I've been a national figure for 60 days," Suarez said earlier this month. "So, fortunately for me, you're sort of new so you have a different threshold, a different time frame and we're going to have to compete at the same level."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Former President Donald Trump has confirmed he won't attend Wednesday's debate, and also suggested he might skip all future debates due to his domination in Republican polls.

Fox News is hosting the event, with network hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum the moderators. The debate will be live-streamed on Rumble.

When @cthagod interviewed Joe Biden in 2020, Biden said, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” Instead of pushing back on Biden’s racist comment, Charlamagne ignored it. I called him out on it today on @breakfastclubam. pic.twitter.com/SgAjItSy6v — Larry Elder (@larryelder) August 17, 2023

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print esdition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!