Barack Obama's gay fantasies and the gay men in his life

Joel Gilbert says 2012 Newsweek magazine cover was 'more than a little prescient'

Published August 23, 2023 at 6:55pm
(AMERICAN THINKER) -- In 2012, Barack Obama famously made the cover of Newsweek magazine with the heading, “The First Gay President.” That headline, meant in jest, now seems more than a little prescient.

Much publicity has been given in recent weeks to Barack Obama’s very real homosexual fantasies. These were communicated in a letter to girlfriend Alex McNear in 1982, when Obama was in his early twenties.

These comments were first included in the paperback version of David Garrow’s 2017 biography, Rising Star, and later amplified in Jack Cashill’s 2020 book, Unmasking Obama, but news of Obama’s gay ruminations is only now breaking through to mainstream media.

In one of his letters to girlfriend McNear, Obama wrote: “In regard to homosexuality… you see, I make love to men daily, but in the imagination. My mind is androgynous to a great extent and I hope to make it more so until I can think in terms of people, not women as opposed to men.”

Read the full story ›

