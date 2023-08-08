A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Politics U.S.WND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'He could beat Donald Trump': GOP donor pushes for big-name Republican to enter 2024 race

'He is an incredible person'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 8, 2023 at 4:43pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Glenn Youngkin addresses supporters in Chantilly, Virginia, upon winning the Virginia governor's race, Nov. 3, 2021. (Video screenshot)

Glenn Youngkin addresses supporters in Chantilly, Virginia, upon winning the Virginia governor's race, Nov. 3, 2021. (Video screenshot)

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

A Republican donor called for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia to enter the presidential race Tuesday morning, saying that he could beat former President Donald Trump in the primary.

“He could beat Donald Trump and he could beat anybody,” Thomas Peterffy told “Fox and Friends” co-host Steve Doocy after he donated $1 million to Youngkin’s PAC. “He is an incredible person, his experience as CEO of one of the largest equity groups and his nearly three years as governor of Virginia demonstrate his exceptional capabilities in running as a leader of a large organization. You know, there is nobody else like that. He’s a really good person.”

TRENDING: Financial titans now leaving green investing ideology behind

WATCH:

Trump currently leads Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida for the Republican nomination in the RealClearPolitics average of national polls taken from July 12 to August 3, 53.7% to 15.7%, with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy in third place with 6%. DeSantis has struggled to close the gap with Trump, firing campaign manager Generra Peck Tuesday and replacing her with longtime aide James Uthmeier.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Right now, we have eight people who have qualified for the debates,” Doocy told Peterffy. “How does Glenn Youngkin get on the stage quick if he’s not even being considered at this point?”

Would you vote for Glenn Youngkin over Donald Trump?

“Well, he is not going to be on the stage. He is at this time completely focused on the Virginia elections coming on the 7th of November,” Peterffy said. “But I believe that if there is lots of people calling for him to enter the race after those elections, then he may very well do so.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Youngkin initially declined to run for president, but reportedly is “re-considering” entering the race.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'He could beat Donald Trump': GOP donor pushes for big-name Republican to enter 2024 race
Dow sheds more than 150 as Moody's bank downgrade rekindles market selloff
GOP presidential candidate: We need to protect Ukraine so China won't invade Taiwan
School district cancels prayer event, caving to pressure from out-of-state group
Dem governor declares emergency on migrants, calls Biden for urgent help
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×