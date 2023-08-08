'He could beat Donald Trump': GOP donor pushes for big-name Republican to enter 2024 race

By Harold Hutchison

A Republican donor called for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia to enter the presidential race Tuesday morning, saying that he could beat former President Donald Trump in the primary.

“He could beat Donald Trump and he could beat anybody,” Thomas Peterffy told “Fox and Friends” co-host Steve Doocy after he donated $1 million to Youngkin’s PAC. “He is an incredible person, his experience as CEO of one of the largest equity groups and his nearly three years as governor of Virginia demonstrate his exceptional capabilities in running as a leader of a large organization. You know, there is nobody else like that. He’s a really good person.”

Trump currently leads Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida for the Republican nomination in the RealClearPolitics average of national polls taken from July 12 to August 3, 53.7% to 15.7%, with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy in third place with 6%. DeSantis has struggled to close the gap with Trump, firing campaign manager Generra Peck Tuesday and replacing her with longtime aide James Uthmeier.

“Right now, we have eight people who have qualified for the debates,” Doocy told Peterffy. “How does Glenn Youngkin get on the stage quick if he’s not even being considered at this point?”

“Well, he is not going to be on the stage. He is at this time completely focused on the Virginia elections coming on the 7th of November,” Peterffy said. “But I believe that if there is lots of people calling for him to enter the race after those elections, then he may very well do so.”

Youngkin initially declined to run for president, but reportedly is “re-considering” entering the race.

