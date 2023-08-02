Biblically infamous disease now surging in one part of U.S.

(FOX NEWS) -- Cases of leprosy are surging in central Florida, according to a recent research letter shared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The authors said that the Sunshine State has "witnessed an increased incidence of leprosy cases lacking traditional risk factors," with trends contributing to "rising evidence that leprosy has become endemic in the southeastern United States."

"Travel to Florida should be considered when conducting leprosy contact tracing in any state," they wrote.

