Biden admin moves to ban new oil leases on 1.6 million acres of land

Nick Pope

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued a Thursday proposal that would ban new oil leasing on about 1.6 million acres of land in Colorado, according to E&E News.

The proposal is part of wider initiative of the federal government to settle litigation with environmentalist groups who have pursued legal challenges against the government’s land use policies, according to E&E News. If finalized, the proposal could decrease the estimated number of oil wells in the affected lands by 600 over the next two decades, according to E&E News.

TRENDING: Jesus is neither black nor white

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The proposal would also designate nine zones of BLM-owned land as “areas of critical environmental concern,” amounting to over 100,000 acres in the state, according to E&E News. Colorado is responsible for 4% of U.S. domestic crude oil production and is the fifth largest crude oil-producing state in the country, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Other than to settle legal disputes with green groups, BLM is also seeking to pare back new leasing activity in the state in order to protect sites that are culturally significant to Native American tribes living in the region, according to E&E News. Reducing resource extraction from tribal lands has been a prerogative of the Biden administration’s land use policy, but some tribes have pushed back against the administration because they rely on revenues from practices like mining and drilling.

BLM’s proposal follows the Biden administration’s decision to settle a legal dispute with green activists who had contested the administration’s approval of offshore oil drilling in the Gulf of Mexico. That settlement will lead to the government to restrict oil and gas leasing in an area of about 11 million acres.

Should America pursue energy independence? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (14 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

BLM is also pushing forward with a new land use rule proposal that could fundamentally alter the bidding process for many of the 245 million acres under BLM control by providing conservation equal footing to economically productive land uses, according to E&E News.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

President Joe Biden campaigned on a promise to eliminate federal drilling projects on federal lands, according to E&E News. Biden also delivered a “guarantee” as a candidate in 2019 that his administration would “end fossil fuels.”

The proposal is expected to be published in the Federal Register at some point Friday, according to E&E News.

BLM did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!