Biden admin pays out $6 billion to Iran in exchange for American prisoners

Jake Smith

Daily Caller News Foundation

The United States and Iran have reached a deal to free five imprisoned Americans in exchange for a $6 billion payout and a number of Iranian prisoners, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

The Biden administration will transfer $6 billion in previously frozen Iranian assets and release multiple jailed Iranian nationals in exchange for five Americans wrongfully detained in Iran, according to the NYT. The deal will be completed through multiple phases, and the American prisoners will only be released after the $6 billion in assets is made available to Iran.

TRENDING: WATCH: Biden admits he 'wanted to stop all drilling,' but was forced to follow law

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“We have received confirmation that Iran has released from prison five Americans who were unjustly detained and has placed them on house arrest,” said the White House in a statement released Thursday. “While this is an encouraging step, these U.S. citizens – Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz, Emad Shargi, and two Americans who at this time wish to remain private – should have never been detained in the first place. We will continue to monitor their condition as closely as possible. Of course, we will not rest until they are all back home in the United States.”

“Until that time, negotiations for their eventual release remain ongoing and are delicate. We will, therefore, have little in the way of details to provide about the state of their house arrest or about our efforts to secure their freedom,” the statement continued.

As part of the first phase of the deal, four of the imprisoned Americans – one of which have been detained since 2015 – have been released from Iran’s Evin prison into house arrest, according to the NYT. The other American detainee was released into house arrest earlier in the week.

Did Biden do the right thing in making this swap with Iran? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 25% (1 Votes) 75% (3 Votes)

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian states that his country is prepared to swap prisoners with the United States pic.twitter.com/po6le21SLM — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) August 9, 2023

“While I hope this will be the first step to their ultimate release, this is at best the beginning of the end and nothing more,” Jared Genser, a lawyer from one of the American prisoners, said, according to the NYT. “But there are simply no guarantees about what happens from here.”

Gusner said the five Americans are currently being held in a hotel under guard of Iranian officials, according to the NYT.

The $6 billion, originally Iranian oil revenue, was frozen by the U.S. as part of sanctions against Iran, the NYT reported. It is currently being held in South Korea and will be transferred to the central bank of Qatar, where the funds will be controlled by the Qatari government and doled out to Iran only for humanitarian purposes, including food and medicine.

A number of Iranian nationals imprisoned for violating sanctions on Iran will also be released as part of the deal, according to the NYT.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“We are in touch with the families of U.S. citizens involved, and we continue to monitor these individuals’ health and welfare closely,” the State Department said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation. “While we welcome the news of these individuals’ release from prison to house arrest, they should never have been imprisoned in the first place. We continue to work diligently to bring these individuals home to their loved ones.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!