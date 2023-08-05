Biden admin quietly cuts estimated savings in proposed gas stove crackdown

Nick Pope

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Department of Energy (DOE) quietly reduced its appraisal for how much money consumers will save through its proposed gas stove efficiency standards by 2030, according to the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM).

DOE’s initial proposal, issued in February, estimated that the new energy standards for “conventional consumer cooking products” would save consumers 13 cents per month in utility costs over the lifespans of gas-powered cooking products, according to AHAM’s calculations. The updated figures reflect a 30% reduction in the estimated energy savings, with the DOE now approximating that consumers will be able to save an average of 9 cents a month on their utility payments, AHAM calculated.

TRENDING: Jesus is neither black nor white

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The revised savings estimates result from “DOE recognizing that the currently available cooking products are more efficient than its earlier analysis assumed,” according to AHAM. The updated savings underpinning the proposal’s merits are “almost negligible.”

Gas stoves are used in 40% of all American homes, and they are both cheaper and quicker to use than electric stoves, according to Bloomberg News. The DOE’s proposal would require about 50% of stoves to receive upgrades in order to meet new energy standards, according to Geraldine Richmond, a DOE official who testified in July for a House Oversight Subcommittee on Energy Policy, Economic Growth, and Regulatory Affairs hearing.

AOC Attacks Republicans Over Gas Stoves OCASIO-CORTEZ: “I do think it’s funny, the…absolute…Republican meltdown…’You can’t take my gas stove…How dare you…You have a gas stove.’

“First of all, I rent.” pic.twitter.com/F32HhSzEga — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 13, 2023

Are electric stoves more efficient? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 22% (2 Votes) 78% (7 Votes)

Some Democrat-controlled cities and states have looked to roll out their own versions of a gas stove ban. Berkeley, California attempted to enact a de facto gas stove ban by prohibiting new gas hookups in the city, and the New York state legislature voted in favor of a similar statewide ban on new gas hookups in May.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The Biden administration, led chiefly by the DOE, has issued a spate of energy efficiency proposals in recent months that would clamp down on a range of gas-powered appliances, such as portable generators and water heaters. The House passed a bill in June that would prohibit a federal ban on gas stoves if it becomes law.

Proponents of regulation targeting gas stoves have asserted that the appliances contribute to childhood asthma diagnoses and respiratory problems.

Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) chief Richard Trumka, Jr. told Bloomberg News in January that “products that can’t be made safe can be banned” from the market, adding that “any option is on the table” when it comes to a potential gas stove ban.

A December 2022 study, referenced by Trumka in the Bloomberg interview, argues that 12.7% of all childhood asthma cases could be traced to gas stove use. The study was partially funded by two advocacy organizations that promote home electrification and the green transition.

A separate study published in 2013 concluded that there was “no evidence of an association between the use of gas as a cooking fuel and either asthma symptoms or asthma diagnosis” after collecting a data sample consisting of 500,000 kids around the world.

DOE did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!