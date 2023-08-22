The Biden administration's brazen, pro-pedophile agenda

The Biden administration policy of intentionally engineering a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border – which in turn has facilitated what a key federal whistleblower calls a “large-scale, multi-billion-dollar child trafficking operation” with “the U.S. government" as "the middleman” – is evil, most normal people would agree.

This mega-crisis resulted in the passage of Republican-led legislation last month to slow down the endless waves of exploited humans illegally entering the U.S. by extending Donald Trump's border wall. But as everyone now knows, to sabotage the legislation Biden has been essentially throwing away $300 million worth of taxpayer-funded border-wall components by auctioning them off for next to nothing, just to make sure the wall is never built, and that the alien invasion – including the cartel-financed sex trafficking of countless young children – continues.

Again, all this is evil. There's really no other way to describe it.

But it’s much the same with every other issue today: Americans are living through a time of total spiritual warfare, wherein virtually all of the most contentious, consequential issues facing them are neither political, ideological nor psychological at core. They're spiritual – good versus evil, truth versus deception, freedom versus slavery, life versus death.

Think about it: There’s the early sexualization of innocent children in the nation’s public schools. That's just evil. Same with the mass-hysteria transgender craze that seduces mentally fragile teenagers into undergoing mutilating and irreversible surgeries. And the ongoing love affair with killing human babies in their mother’s womb. And the ever-growing persecution of law-abiding, God-fearing Americans branded as “violent extremists” and “domestic terrorists” for daring to stand up at school board meetings to protest their kids’ brainwashing, or for standing peacefully outside an abortion clinic. Everywhere you look, good is portrayed as evil and evil as good.

Today’s ruling elites champion policies that all previous generations of Americans, going back to the nation’s founding, would have regarded as immoral, destructive, insane ... and yes, evil. And of course, these same sociopathic “leaders” are in turn – knowingly or unknowingly – laboring in the service of exceedingly dark spiritual “powers and principalities in high places,” as the Bible puts it.

Honest, insightful journalist-pundits from Tucker Carlson to Jason Whitlock to James O’Keefe are all openly affirming this reality: In today’s excruciatingly conflicted America, virtually everything is spiritual. In fact, as Tucker Carlson recently put it: “It's clearly a pivot point in history. There are unseen forces acting on people. People, while they have freewill, are not really in charge of the arc of history at all. A lot of these issues are symbols of a larger battle.”

And that brings back to center stage the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film “Sound of Freedom” – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

Although much can and should be said about the who, what, when, where and how of such a loathsome, unspeakable criminal enterprise, the first and most important question is why? Obviously, there’s big money in the sexual trafficking of children, just as there is in the trafficking of illicit drugs, but what explains the huge market for child sex in the first place? To put a fine point on the question: What is it about little children that is in any way sexually attractive to some people? Innocent prepubescent children are the opposite of sexually appealing, as they represent pure, unspoiled, uncorrupted spiritual sweetness and innocence.

And that’s exactly the point. Actor Jim Caviezel, who portrays child-rescuer Tim Ballard in “Sound of Freedom,” zoomed in on the answer in a recent interview.

Question: “When you talk about the evil in the human trafficking, the slavery of children, it’s the kind of thing that beggars the imagination – you know, you can barely understand how people could do something like that …”

Caviezel: “No, I understand it. … I had guys who helped me to understand the psychology: [The perpetrators are] starting older, with pornography, and you just keep going younger and younger and younger. And I said, ‘Well, why would a man be interested in an unformed woman?’ And he said, ‘The innocence, [it’s] the demonic thing that [wants] this innocent child,’ and it becomes more attractive to them.”

In other words, to an extremely corrupt person at war with God, a child’s innocence and purity causes great discomfort – agony, in fact – just as sunlight does to the proverbial vampire. It burns. The child’s innocence constitutes a deep and unwelcome reminder of everything the perpetrator has lost, and some incorrigibly corrupt souls simply cannot stand it – and thus feel compelled to put out the light. That is why they experience a perverse, demonic pleasure, far beyond the sexual release, when they invade that child’s unspoiled, precious innocence by sexually violating and “initiating” him or her into their dark realm.

In light of this, it’s doubly shocking to realize – as Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, points out – that the Biden administration is actually enabling and promoting the trafficking and sexual slavery of children.

To illustrate his point, Ballard describes what he found during a recent rescue mission in Ukraine, in which his team saved many sex-trafficked children in that war-torn nation.

“We locked into this pedophile ring,” he told one interviewer. “Now, it’s a frightening ring, because it’s a political party that was out of Holland, called the PNVD … They’re trying to legalize sex with children – they thought a 3-year-old could consent to sex. … I had to study their literature, this was a political platform …

“I called [their agenda] the ‘Pedophile Network Doctrines,’ and they include things like: Separate children from parents because parents are a bad influence – the state knows best; two, sexualize kids, let them see pornography; three, take God out of education, because that just gets in their way; and kids – consent, consent, consent – children can consent to anything. At 12 years old they should be able to vote, they should be able to do anything.”

Ballard continues, incredulously: “Now, what am I seeing here? My stomach is getting sick as I’m reading this. I read this every day – it’s the woke left’s agenda! I’m not saying they’re colluding or talking; it doesn’t matter. It’s the same dark source. Pedophiles are sitting back right now and going, ‘We’ve been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don’t have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us’ – in America. In America!”

One unmistakable clue that sympathy for pedophilia is more prevalent in the U.S. than one might have thought possible is the tremendous campaign against “Sound of Freedom” by Hollywood, many media organizations and other parts of the “elite class.”

Indeed, as Dr. Jennifer Roback Morse, the respected founder of the Ruth Institute, an interfaith international coalition to defend the family, has said: “There's no other way to describe it: The global elite likes pedophilia.”

The most familiar albeit infamous elite example, of course, would be Jeffrey Epstein and his so-called “Pedophile Island” in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which served as the hub of an international sex trafficking ring exploiting girls as young as 11. It was frequently visited by world celebrities, from Prince Andrew to – according to multiple sources – Bill Clinton. In 2019, Epstein died suspiciously in a New York detention center while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. Officials insisted he had committed suicide, although numerous forensic experts claimed suicide was virtually impossible based on Epstein’s injuries, and there was enormous motivation for famous participants to want him silenced. After all, Epstein’s private Boeing 727, the “Lolita Express,” often took famous guests to his private island. And according to flight logs, Bill Clinton traveled to various locations on Epstein’s plane a total of 26 times, at least five times without his Secret Service detail.

‘Superhero Movie for Dads With Brainworms’

Then there’s Hollywood, long known for its outsized share of wild sexual immorality, including the abuse, sexual and otherwise, of children. But perhaps the best evidence of Hollywood’s sympathy for underage sex and, therefore, its aversion to “Sound of Freedom” is that, although the filming was completed in 2018 and the filmmakers had a distribution contract with 20th Century Fox, the movie was mysteriously put on ice after the Walt Disney Company acquired 20th Century Fox in early 2019. Eventually, Angel Studios, the small media company that also produces “The Chosen” TV series about the life of Christ, acquired the rights and “Sound of Freedom” was finally released on July 4 of this year.

Likewise, many left-leaning media outlets have taken to attacking “Sound of Freedom,” some claiming the anti-child trafficking blockbuster is a "QAnon fantasy." For example, Rolling Stone’s review – headlined ''Sound Of Freedom' Is a Superhero Movie for Dads With Brainworms' – claims “The QAnon-tinged thriller about child-trafficking is designed to appeal to the conscience of a conspiracy-addled boomer." The Guardian newspaper similarly describes “Sound of Freedom” as “the QAnon-adjacent thriller seducing America.”

What’s going on? What is so threatening about a film forthrightly documenting the horrors of child sex slavery – and showing a genuine way out?

Caviezel offered as good an analysis of this strange phenomenon as anyone.

“At one point,” he said, recalling a conversation shortly before “Sound of Freedom’s” public release, “I remember telling Tim [Ballard], ‘I think we’ve got lightning in a bottle.’ And he said, ‘That’s good, right?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, but it’s gonna be hard.’ ‘Why?’ ‘Because when it’s this good, darkness gets very, very upset – because it’s not a little light, it’s a mega-light, and it’s gonna draw a lot of attention.”

The bizarre, almost surreal defensiveness of America’s elite institutions in response to the film becomes somewhat more understandable when Ballard focuses his attention on the Biden administration – particularly its border policy. Before breaking away from the federal government to pursue rescuing children privately, Ballard spent over a decade as an undercover special agent for the Department of Homeland Security, spending much time at the U.S.-Mexico border.

In a 2019 op-ed titled “I’ve fought sex trafficking at the border. This is why we need a wall,” Ballard explained the importance of Donald Trump’s intended wall along America’s southern border, citing several real-life illustrations, including one about a trafficking victim named Liliana:

Liliana was kidnapped at age 11 from her village in Central America. After two years of grooming her for commercial sex, she was taken by her captors across the southern border at a location where no wall existed (approximately 70 percent of the border is wall-less). Her traffickers easily transported her to New York City, where she was raped for money up to 30-40 times a day for five years. She eventually escaped and my foundation is now caring for her as she prepares to testify in federal court against her captors. In accordance with U.S. laws, as a survivor of sex trafficking in America, Liliana has been granted legal status and will soon be a U.S. citizen. … Having reflected on her tragic plight, Liliana has recently weighed in on the current national debate. “Had there been a wall for me,” she declared, “my captors would have been forced to take me to a port of entry. A U.S. officer might have seen my distress. I might have yelled out to them. I am currently working with Homeland Security agents on my case. I love them. I think they would have rescued me at the port of entry.”

Ballard’s concerns were confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower, who testified in April before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement. Because of the Biden administration's border policies, she said, a “staggering 85,000” migrant children “are missing” in America.

“Today,” the whistleblower testified, “children will work overnight shifts at slaughterhouses, factories, restaurants to pay their debts to smugglers and traffickers. Today, children will be sold for sex. Today, children will call a hotline to report they are being abused, neglected, and trafficked. For nearly a decade, unaccompanied children have been suffering in the shadows.”

Under Biden, she pleaded, “the U.S. government has become the middleman in a large-scale, multi-billion-dollar child trafficking operation.”

And as Ballard told a Daily Signal interviewer just last month, “The bottom line is this, guys: Children are being trafficked into the United States. And when they get into the United States, it's very scary because we're the No. 1 country for consuming child exploitation material. So, you don't want to be a lost child in this country. And the last hope they have if they're being smuggled or trafficked through the southern border is at that port of entry – the walls FORCE the traffickers to take the kids there, where trained women and men in uniform can identify and rescue them. I've seen it, I've been part of that. And that's basically what I said to [President Trump] when he asked about human trafficking on the southern border.”

