A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money PoliticsTHE SWAMP
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden admin's latest home appliance crackdown: Ceiling fans

Rule would require greater energy efficiency

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 26, 2023 at 3:12pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(NEW YORK POST) – Ceiling fans are now the latest target in the Biden administration’s green agenda, sparking pushback from Republicans and manufacturers.

The Department of Energy is proposing a rule that would require ceiling fans to be more energy efficient, arguing the move would save U.S. households on energy costs.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

According to the Energy Department’s analysis, the new rules would save households about $39 over the lifespan of the new energy-efficient fan.

TRENDING: Hawaiian business savages Joe Biden for belittling the destruction of Maui

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden admin's latest home appliance crackdown: Ceiling fans
Major blue city sues auto companies for making cars too easy to steal
Black poverty skyrockets under Joe Biden
Woman with paralysis speaks through an avatar 18 years after a stroke
Transgender psychologist reveals what's behind explosion of childhood gender transition cases
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×